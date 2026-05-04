Cultural Icons Before They Were Famous: Photographer’s Work Goes on Show

A new exhibition presents more than 700 photographs by British documentary photographer Janette Beckman, capturing influential figures in music, street culture, fashion, and activism — often before they became widely recognized.

Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) in Seattle, Washington, has announced its exhibit Rebels + Icons: The Photography of Janette Beckman, described as the most expansive collection of Beckman’s work assembled to date. On display from May 15, 2026, through September 8, 2027, the exhibition includes more than 700 photographs spanning four decades, featuring rare archival prints, contemporary collaborations, and newly unearthed images.

From the energy of 1970s British punk to the rise of hip-hop in 1980s New York and through to present-day movements, Beckman’s photography documents artists and communities shaping cultural change. Rebels + Icons focuses on moments and individuals that reshaped contemporary culture, often before their wider impact was recognized.

“This is not just a retrospective, it’s a living archive of cultural movements,” Michele Y. Smith, CEO of MOPOP, says in a statement. “Janette Beckman captured the spirit of rebellion, creativity, and identity at pivotal moments in history and we are honored to bring this powerful body of work to Seattle.”

“I’ve always been attracted to ‘rebel’ cultures,” Beckman adds. “My journey has taught me there are no roadmaps. Being an artist is about following your passion no matter what happens. Photography is a practice and I am still practicing.”

Beckman began her career in Britain, photographing bands including The Police and The Clash before moving to New York City in 1983. There, she documented the emerging hip-hop scene, photographing artists such as Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, and N.W.A for publications including The Face and Melody Maker.

In a 2015 report by American Photo, Beckman said she initially expected to find work easily after arriving in New York.

“Photographing The Police and The Clash, I thought I would walk into record companies and get jobs photographing rock bands,” she told American Photo. “Unfortunately, at that time, my style wasn’t really in fashion. My stuff was too gritty.”

Although Beckman’s photography did not match the “airbrushed” aesthetic favored by many rock labels, it was embraced by emerging hip-hop labels including Def Jam, Sleeping Bag Records, and Next Plateau Records. Beckman went on to photograph artists such as Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, among others, for album covers and magazines.

The exhibition also includes film, interactive elements, and live programming designed to provide insight into Beckman’s process and the stories behind her images. These elements aim to give visitors a clearer understanding of how her work documented key developments in youth culture, fashion, activism, and music.

“We could not be more thrilled to showcase such an expansive exhibition of Janette’s work,” said Jacob McMurray, Chief Collections + Exhibitions Officer at MOPOP. “This exhibition spans decades, movements, and culture while revealing the profound impact of Janette’s photography.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP).