Cultural Icons Before They Were Famous: Photographer’s Work Goes on Show

Pesala Bandara
Three men pose together in black and white, wearing baseball caps and streetwear. One wears sunglasses and a stopwatch, the middle man is in denim, and the third wears a sweatshirt with “LIFTER” printed on it.
Public Enemy NYC 1987 | Image credit: Janette Beckman

A new exhibition presents more than 700 photographs by British documentary photographer Janette Beckman, capturing influential figures in music, street culture, fashion, and activism — often before they became widely recognized.

Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) in Seattle, Washington, has announced its exhibit Rebels + Icons: The Photography of Janette Beckman, described as the most expansive collection of Beckman’s work assembled to date. On display from May 15, 2026, through September 8, 2027, the exhibition includes more than 700 photographs spanning four decades, featuring rare archival prints, contemporary collaborations, and newly unearthed images.

A shirtless man poses with his arm flexed, wearing a large fur hat and jewelry. He looks directly at the camera, touching his face with one hand. His arm shows visible tattoos. The background is plain white.
Outkast Andre 3000, NYC 2002 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
A man in glasses sits cross-legged on a paint-splattered floor, surrounded by colorful paint bottles and supplies, holding several paintbrushes above his head in a playful pose. Shelves and art fill the busy, creative studio.
Keith Haring, New York City 1985 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
A person wearing sunglasses and a “The Clash” t-shirt sits on a chair in a sparse room, flexing both arms. A table with a mirror, towel, cup, and kettle are next to them. The setting appears simple and industrial.
Joe Strummer, Milan 1981 | Image credit: Janette Beckman

From the energy of 1970s British punk to the rise of hip-hop in 1980s New York and through to present-day movements, Beckman’s photography documents artists and communities shaping cultural change. Rebels + Icons focuses on moments and individuals that reshaped contemporary culture, often before their wider impact was recognized.

“This is not just a retrospective, it’s a living archive of cultural movements,” Michele Y. Smith, CEO of MOPOP, says in a statement. “Janette Beckman captured the spirit of rebellion, creativity, and identity at pivotal moments in history and we are honored to bring this powerful body of work to Seattle.”

Two men stand on a city sidewalk. One wears a dark suit and holds a cigarette, while the other wears a trench coat, jeans, and sneakers. They pose in front of a building with "marquee" signage in the background. Black and white photo.
Paul Weller and Pete Townshend, London 1980 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
A group of men and boys, some wearing matching sleeveless vests, pose together on the steps of a city building. A bulldog sits in front, and a young boy sits on a small green dirt bike.
Go Hard Boyz, Harlem 2013 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
Leaders of the New School Union, Long Island 1990 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
Black and white photo of a woman smiling joyfully, tilting her head back and holding her hands up by her hair. She wears hoop earrings, bracelets, and a dark shirt with voluminous curly hair.
Chaka Khan, Los Angeles 2022 | Image credit: Janette Beckman

“I’ve always been attracted to ‘rebel’ cultures,” Beckman adds. “My journey has taught me there are no roadmaps. Being an artist is about following your passion no matter what happens. Photography is a practice and I am still practicing.”

Beckman began her career in Britain, photographing bands including The Police and The Clash before moving to New York City in 1983. There, she documented the emerging hip-hop scene, photographing artists such as Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, and N.W.A for publications including The Face and Melody Maker.

A person with natural curly hair sits against a light background, wearing an oversized dusty pink jacket and pants. They have visible tattoos, gold jewelry, and a calm, confident expression.
Bktherula, NYC 2023 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
A stylish person in a bucket hat, choker, and "Sisterhood Global" t-shirt leans against a railing outdoors, wearing a high-waisted skirt and corset belt, with a brick wall and chain-link fence in the background.
Dior, London 2019 | Image credit: Janette Beckman
Five women pose and smile in front of the hot dog-shaped Tail o’ the Pup stand, with a large Coca-Cola sign above. Some wave, others hold food, and a car is parked beside the quirky building.
The Go Go’s Tail of the Pup, Los Angeles 1983 | Image credit: Janette Beckman

In a 2015 report by American Photo, Beckman said she initially expected to find work easily after arriving in New York.

“Photographing The Police and The Clash, I thought I would walk into record companies and get jobs photographing rock bands,” she told American Photo. “Unfortunately, at that time, my style wasn’t really in fashion. My stuff was too gritty.”

Although Beckman’s photography did not match the “airbrushed” aesthetic favored by many rock labels, it was embraced by emerging hip-hop labels including Def Jam, Sleeping Bag Records, and Next Plateau Records. Beckman went on to photograph artists such as Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, among others, for album covers and magazines.

The exhibition also includes film, interactive elements, and live programming designed to provide insight into Beckman’s process and the stories behind her images. These elements aim to give visitors a clearer understanding of how her work documented key developments in youth culture, fashion, activism, and music.

“We could not be more thrilled to showcase such an expansive exhibition of Janette’s work,” said Jacob McMurray, Chief Collections + Exhibitions Officer at MOPOP. “This exhibition spans decades, movements, and culture while revealing the profound impact of Janette’s photography.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP).

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