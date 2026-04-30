Photographers Spend Two Months in African Wildlife Hide Capturing Animals Close-Up

Two photographers spent an exhilarating couple of months at a wildlife conservancy in Kenya, capturing photos of lions, leopards, and many other animals in their natural habitat.

Husband and wife team, Mark and Jaren Fernley, were at the Shompole Conservancy where they spent time in two different hides: Shompole Plains Hide and Shompole Kichaka Hide. The former is an underground hide positioned at eye level with an open waterhole, from which they were able to capture dramatic photos. The latter is a more enclosed, intimate hide where elusive bush animals are more likely to be spotted. They were there gathering knowledge for their safari company, Untamed Photo Safaris.

“A few nights in a hide can produce good sightings, but two months allows photographers to begin seeing patterns,” Mark tells PetaPixel. “We learned which species came in at certain times, how animals behaved when they were relaxed, how the Moon affected activity, how dust moved through the light, and how different individuals responded to the waterhole.”

Mark and Jaren can photograph just a few feet away from wild animals without being noticed by them.

“Being hidden at eye level while a lion walks into the pool of light in front of Shompole Plains Hide is an extraordinary experience, especially when the lion is two meters away with no barrier,” says Jaren.

“Photographers are safe inside the hide, but incredibly close to the animal’s world. You hear the footsteps, the drinking, the breathing, and the sounds of the night around you. It is completely different from photographing from a vehicle.”

This unique setup allows animals to approach naturally, as they don’t see people or vehicles. This is a departure from traditional safaris.

“We’re very careful inside the hides,” says Jaren. “We keep movement slow, voices low, and gear organized so that nothing creates unnecessary noise. Silent or electronic shutters are used where appropriate, especially when photographing quieter or more sensitive moments.”

Mark adds that how people behave inside the hides is crucial. “You cannot treat them like normal rooms,” he says. “You have to respect the fact that you are hidden inside an animal’s space.”

The pair says that the two-month-long experience in the hides taught them how to slow down. “You cannot chase the subject. You cannot reposition every few seconds. You have to wait, read the scene, prepare your settings, and let the moment come to you,” explains Mark.

It means that before an animal appears, photographers need to have the lenses chosen, the composition in mind, and the gear organized.

“The moment may only last a few seconds, and there is no time to be fumbling around when a lion, hyena, elephant, or smaller nocturnal animal steps into the frame,” adds Jaren.

The husband and wife duo were using the Canon R5 Mark II, and lenses that included the RF 24-105mm f/2.8, RF 70-200mm f/2.8, and a 300mm — depending on what animals that were around.

The dramatic nighttime shots are, of course, created using artificial lighting. But it’s not flash, which could potentially scare away animals. Instead, the solar-powered lighting is controlled from inside the hide via dimmer switches, allowing the light to be changed slowly and carefully so that the animals barely notice.

“Both hides have front lights attached to the hide, which create a warm glow across the water and help illuminate reflections and subjects at the waterhole,” Mark says.

“They also have side lights positioned on poles around five meters (16 feet) from the waterhole, placed partway between the hide and the front of the waterline. These help add shape, depth, and texture to the animals without making the light look flat.”

The Shompole Plains Hide has a backlight, which can create atmospheric shots. “The backlighting can be incredible when animals kick up dust around the waterhole,” adds Jaren.

As well as the hides, Mark and Jaren also explored the wider Shompole Conservancy, which helped them understand the broader ecosystem. They also slept in the hides, which have beds, a toilet, and room for camera gear. While they aren’t luxury lodges, the pair say that being able to rest in between animal sightings helps during long photography sessions.

Their extensive trip enabled them to build up fantastic knowledge so they can lead others during photography expeditions at Shompole.

“Our safaris are built around photography from the very beginning,” says Jaren. “That means we think carefully about light, animal behaviour, seasonal timing, vehicle setup, lodge choice, access, and the amount of time guests spend in the field.”

“Shompole Plains Hide and Shompole Kichaka Hide fit perfectly with what we believe in,” adds Mark. “The hides allow photographers to be still, quiet, patient, and respectful. You are not chasing wildlife. You are letting wildlife come into the scene on its own terms. For us, that is one of the most rewarding ways to photograph the natural world.”

To learn more about safaris at Shompole, head to the Untamed Photo Safaris website.

Image credits: Photographs by Untamed Photo Safaris.