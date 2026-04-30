Photographers Spend Two Months in African Wildlife Hide Capturing Animals Close-Up

Matt Growcoot
A lion stands near a carcass, an elephant emerges through mist, and cheetahs drink from a waterhole at night, all set against dark backgrounds.
Untamed Photo Safaris

Two photographers spent an exhilarating couple of months at a wildlife conservancy in Kenya, capturing photos of lions, leopards, and many other animals in their natural habitat.

Husband and wife team, Mark and Jaren Fernley, were at the Shompole Conservancy where they spent time in two different hides: Shompole Plains Hide and Shompole Kichaka Hide. The former is an underground hide positioned at eye level with an open waterhole, from which they were able to capture dramatic photos. The latter is a more enclosed, intimate hide where elusive bush animals are more likely to be spotted. They were there gathering knowledge for their safari company, Untamed Photo Safaris.

“A few nights in a hide can produce good sightings, but two months allows photographers to begin seeing patterns,” Mark tells PetaPixel. “We learned which species came in at certain times, how animals behaved when they were relaxed, how the Moon affected activity, how dust moved through the light, and how different individuals responded to the waterhole.”

Four lions crouch side by side, drinking water at night with their reflections visible in the dark, still surface below them.

Three zebras stand at the edge of a calm waterhole at night, two drinking and one looking up, their reflections visible in the water with mist and dramatic lighting in the background.

A large elephant covered in mud stands near the edge of a water hole, its reflection visible in the calm water. Trees and a cloudy sky appear in the background.

A serval cat with spotted fur sits on sandy ground at night, illuminated against a dark background, with its reflection visible in a small pool of water nearby.

A spotted hyena lies in shallow water, looking toward the camera with its mouth slightly open and water dripping from its mouth. The background is blurred, highlighting the animal.

Five zebras stand and drink water at a lakeshore, their black and white stripes clearly reflected in the calm water beneath a blue and white sky. Sparse vegetation is visible in the background.

A beige shipping container structure with solar panels and shaded fencing sits beside a small pond in a dry, grassy landscape with scattered trees. The building's reflection is visible in the water.
Shompole Plains Hide
Two people in safari uniforms with "Untamed" logos smile inside a safari vehicle. One sits next to a professional camera on a tripod pointing out the window; the other stands beside them. Light streams in from large windows.
Mark and Jaren

Mark and Jaren can photograph just a few feet away from wild animals without being noticed by them.

“Being hidden at eye level while a lion walks into the pool of light in front of Shompole Plains Hide is an extraordinary experience, especially when the lion is two meters away with no barrier,” says Jaren.

“Photographers are safe inside the hide, but incredibly close to the animal’s world. You hear the footsteps, the drinking, the breathing, and the sounds of the night around you. It is completely different from photographing from a vehicle.”

This unique setup allows animals to approach naturally, as they don’t see people or vehicles. This is a departure from traditional safaris.

“We’re very careful inside the hides,” says Jaren. “We keep movement slow, voices low, and gear organized so that nothing creates unnecessary noise. Silent or electronic shutters are used where appropriate, especially when photographing quieter or more sensitive moments.”

Mark adds that how people behave inside the hides is crucial. “You cannot treat them like normal rooms,” he says. “You have to respect the fact that you are hidden inside an animal’s space.”

The pair says that the two-month-long experience in the hides taught them how to slow down. “You cannot chase the subject. You cannot reposition every few seconds. You have to wait, read the scene, prepare your settings, and let the moment come to you,” explains Mark.

It means that before an animal appears, photographers need to have the lenses chosen, the composition in mind, and the gear organized.

“The moment may only last a few seconds, and there is no time to be fumbling around when a lion, hyena, elephant, or smaller nocturnal animal steps into the frame,” adds Jaren.

A leopard crouches low at the edge of a waterhole at night, staring forward, with its reflection clearly visible in the still, dark water below.

An elephant walks along the edge of water at night, dramatically lit against a black background, with its reflection visible on the water’s surface and mist or dust around its feet.

A baby baboon sits on the back of an adult baboon while another young baboon drinks water at a muddy waterhole in a dry, natural environment.

Three young lions crouch together at the edge of a waterhole, intently staring forward as they drink, with their reflections visible in the still water. The background is blurred with trees and dry ground.

Two African buffalo stand side by side at the edge of a waterhole at night, drinking. Their reflections are clearly visible in the still water, with mist and darkness in the background.

A man wearing glasses and a cap uses a camera with a large telephoto lens, positioned at a window with black curtains. Another camera with a similar lens rests nearby.

A lion crouches at the edge of a waterhole at night, drinking and looking forward. Its reflection is visible in the still water, with darkness surrounding the scene.

A group of buffaloes drink water at a calm watering hole at night, their reflections clearly visible on the still surface, with dust rising in the dark background.

A row of cameras with telephoto lenses are set up on tripods at a bar-style counter inside a hide, facing large windows with sheer black curtains overlooking a natural outdoor scene. Several wooden stools line the counter.
It’s essential to stay quiet in the hide.

The husband and wife duo were using the Canon R5 Mark II, and lenses that included the RF 24-105mm f/2.8, RF 70-200mm f/2.8, and a 300mm — depending on what animals that were around.

The dramatic nighttime shots are, of course, created using artificial lighting. But it’s not flash, which could potentially scare away animals. Instead, the solar-powered lighting is controlled from inside the hide via dimmer switches, allowing the light to be changed slowly and carefully so that the animals barely notice.

“Both hides have front lights attached to the hide, which create a warm glow across the water and help illuminate reflections and subjects at the waterhole,” Mark says.

“They also have side lights positioned on poles around five meters (16 feet) from the waterhole, placed partway between the hide and the front of the waterline. These help add shape, depth, and texture to the animals without making the light look flat.”

The Shompole Plains Hide has a backlight, which can create atmospheric shots. “The backlighting can be incredible when animals kick up dust around the waterhole,” adds Jaren.

A lioness walks along the edge of water at night, illuminated from behind with mist rising, and her reflection visible on the water’s surface.

An elephant stands facing forward, partially illuminated against a dark background, with mist or smoke swirling around its legs and a reflection visible in the water below.

A spotted hyena walks along the edge of water at night, illuminated from behind, with raindrops falling and a misty background creating a dramatic scene.

A lioness with blood on her mouth looks toward the camera at night, sitting beside the carcass of a zebra lying on the ground. Another lion is partially visible in the background.

Five lions crouch closely together, drinking water from a dark, reflective surface at night. Dust hangs in the air around them, and their faces are illuminated, highlighting their focused expressions.

Four lions are gathered at a water's edge at night. Three lions crouch and drink from the water while one stands nearby. Their reflections are clearly visible in the calm surface. The background is dark.

Three cheetahs are drinking water from a pond at night, their reflections visible on the water’s surface, illuminated against a dark, black background.

A small room with three single beds covered in red and black checkered blankets, a metal bunk bed ladder, a standing fan, and a window with bars letting in sunlight.
The accomodation is modest but comfortable.

As well as the hides, Mark and Jaren also explored the wider Shompole Conservancy, which helped them understand the broader ecosystem. They also slept in the hides, which have beds, a toilet, and room for camera gear. While they aren’t luxury lodges, the pair say that being able to rest in between animal sightings helps during long photography sessions.

Their extensive trip enabled them to build up fantastic knowledge so they can lead others during photography expeditions at Shompole.

“Our safaris are built around photography from the very beginning,” says Jaren. “That means we think carefully about light, animal behaviour, seasonal timing, vehicle setup, lodge choice, access, and the amount of time guests spend in the field.”

“Shompole Plains Hide and Shompole Kichaka Hide fit perfectly with what we believe in,” adds Mark. “The hides allow photographers to be still, quiet, patient, and respectful. You are not chasing wildlife. You are letting wildlife come into the scene on its own terms. For us, that is one of the most rewarding ways to photograph the natural world.”

To learn more about safaris at Shompole, head to the Untamed Photo Safaris website.

Image credits: Photographs by Untamed Photo Safaris.

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