Photographer Brings Measuring Tape to Miami GP to Get Cameras Past Security

Last week, PetaPixel reported that the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has strict rules on what cameras are allowed in — so one photographer brought along a tape measure to prove that his gear was eligible for entry.

Roberto Baldea says on Instagram that a security guard on the gate told him his lenses — an 18-35mm and a 70-200mm — were too big. But he had a cunning plan.

“They didn’t want to let me in with my camera and my lens,” Baldea says. “I came prepared. This is a measuring tape from Ikea, and the guy was beefing with me. He was like, ‘It’s not six inches, this is too big for six inches’.”

The lens that Baldea brought with him, as he demonstrates in the video, is exactly six inches. “Be aware, photographers, bring a measuring tape if they say there’s a certain length limit. Don’t let them get to you,” he adds.

Baldea thanks professional motor sports photographer Jamey Price, who initially sent out a public service announcement about the strict rules at the race.

“I told you all,” Price responded to Baldea’s video. “These tracks want to create issues. Security isn’t hired by their high IQ levels. Well done for being prepared.”

On the event’s FAQs page, under cameras, it says that “point-and-shoot cameras and cameras with consumer-grade detachable lenses no longer than six inches will be allowed in order for guests to take photos, provided that they are only for personal and private non-commercial purposes.”

Fortunately for Baldea, he was able to get his cameras in and captured photos of the action as well as race winner Kimi Antonelli. A few years ago, at the same event, one fan wasn’t so lucky after he was turned away from the gate for having a mirrorless camera with him. Undeterred, he returned the next day with a floppy disk camera.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.