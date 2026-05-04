NASA Releases Thousands of Unseen Artemis II Photos

Artemis II was a massive scientific success for NASA, but it was also a victory for photography, as the still images shot by the crew have inspired and awed people all over the world.

Now, NASA has released a tranche of 12,000 photos taken during the historic voyage that were shot on a combination of the Nikon D5 SLR, Nikon Z9 mirrorless, and iPhone 17 cameras that the Artemis crew took with them.

There have already been so many iconic photos from the historic Artemis II mission, which saw humans return to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time since the 1970s and set a record for traveling further away from Earth than any humans before them. The photos that wowed the world include a solar eclipse, close-up photos of the Moon, and beautiful “Earthset” photos.

As YouTuber Chris Pattison points out, some of the 12,000 images are nearly identical to each other or even the same file just in a different size. Some aren’t even that impressive; blurry or overexposed. But there are also some unseen gems in there. PetaPixel has picked out some of the best ones.

Pattison says that the Artemis II crew decided to forgo individual credits; instead, each photo is deliberately left unattributed. However, all would have been taken by either Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, or Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

NASA’s system of publishing photos is haphazard, to say the least. But you can look through all of the photos on the space agency’s Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth website, here and here. The camera metadata is available on most of the files, so keen researchers can see which camera and lens combination was used.

Image credits: Courtesy of NASA.