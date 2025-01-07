Godox MA5R Combines a Pocket Light and Wireless Smartphone Power Bank

Godox announced the MA5R, a pocket-sized magnetic device for smartphones that combines a full-color LED and a wireless power bank.

The MA5R is designed for on-the-go creators, and Godox calls it an “essential tool for capturing life’s moments.” The device is just 13 millimeters (0.5 inches) thick, and since it attaches via MagSafe, it is easy to remove when users want their phone at its absolute thinnest.

The MA5R promises up to 220 minutes of runtime with its built-in battery, which can power the onboard light, which comprises the entire rear of the device, or to wireless charge the connected phone. While Godox does not specify the battery capacity of the MA5R, given that the company describes its wireless charging capabilities as “especially useful… in emergency situations,” it stands to reason it is not a very big battery. The device is clearly designed with lighting in mind.

With color temperatures ranging from 1,800 to 10,000 Kelvin, the MA5R’s main light can match different scenarios and artistic goals while providing enough light to illuminate subjects for close-up shots. It’s not going to be able to overpower sunlight from great distances, but it appears sufficiently bright for interior situations and can even add a bit of fill for portraits. There is also an integrated selfie light that flips out to the side.

To avoid the need for a bunch of on-device controls, the MA5R can be controlled via the Godox Light App using NFC or Bluetooth, enabling users to quickly adjust settings and lighting preferences directly from their phone.

“The Godox MA5R is the ultimate gadget for anyone in need of portable lighting and a power source, combining both functions in a sleek, compact design. Whether you’re capturing photos, recording videos, or simply keeping your devices charged, the MA5R has you covered,” the technology company says.

Godox has been very busy lately, having released new RS60 series LEDs, a trio of compact and affordable on-camera flashes, the Cube-C wireless mic system, and professional on-camera V100 flash in just the past few weeks. Clearly, the company has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox MA5R is available now in six colors: red, white, pink, green, black, and blue. All six colorways are priced at $49. Complete details and purchasing information is available on Godox’s website.

Image credits: Godox