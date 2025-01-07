Godox MA5R Combines a Pocket Light and Wireless Smartphone Power Bank

Jeremy Gray

Two electronic devices are pictured: a smartphone with a rectangular LED light attached, and a white portable power bank featuring a digital display and 5000mAh capacity. Both are displayed in mid-air against a neutral background.

Godox announced the MA5R, a pocket-sized magnetic device for smartphones that combines a full-color LED and a wireless power bank.

The MA5R is designed for on-the-go creators, and Godox calls it an “essential tool for capturing life’s moments.” The device is just 13 millimeters (0.5 inches) thick, and since it attaches via MagSafe, it is easy to remove when users want their phone at its absolute thinnest.

A person holds a smartphone horizontally over two slices of cake on plates and two cups of coffee on a wooden table. The phone emits a bright light, illuminating the treats, creating a cozy atmosphere.

The MA5R promises up to 220 minutes of runtime with its built-in battery, which can power the onboard light, which comprises the entire rear of the device, or to wireless charge the connected phone. While Godox does not specify the battery capacity of the MA5R, given that the company describes its wireless charging capabilities as “especially useful… in emergency situations,” it stands to reason it is not a very big battery. The device is clearly designed with lighting in mind.

With color temperatures ranging from 1,800 to 10,000 Kelvin, the MA5R’s main light can match different scenarios and artistic goals while providing enough light to illuminate subjects for close-up shots. It’s not going to be able to overpower sunlight from great distances, but it appears sufficiently bright for interior situations and can even add a bit of fill for portraits. There is also an integrated selfie light that flips out to the side.

A person in a yellow sweater holds a smartphone to take a selfie, with an attached light illuminating their face. The background is softly blurred, emphasizing the device and the person on the screen.

To avoid the need for a bunch of on-device controls, the MA5R can be controlled via the Godox Light App using NFC or Bluetooth, enabling users to quickly adjust settings and lighting preferences directly from their phone.

“The Godox MA5R is the ultimate gadget for anyone in need of portable lighting and a power source, combining both functions in a sleek, compact design. Whether you’re capturing photos, recording videos, or simply keeping your devices charged, the MA5R has you covered,” the technology company says.

Four glowing rectangular blocks in green, orange, pink, and blue are arranged in an X shape against a dark gradient background. The vibrant colors create a striking, neon-like effect.

Godox has been very busy lately, having released new RS60 series LEDs, a trio of compact and affordable on-camera flashes, the Cube-C wireless mic system, and professional on-camera V100 flash in just the past few weeks. Clearly, the company has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

A collection of six retro-style portable radios in a circular arrangement. The radios are in black, red, pink, light blue, mint green, and white, each featuring a speaker grill and display on the front.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox MA5R is available now in six colors: red, white, pink, green, black, and blue. All six colorways are priced at $49. Complete details and purchasing information is available on Godox’s website.

Image credits: Godox

, , ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A modern white digital camera labeled "ML100" with a large lens is positioned on a rocky surface, partially illuminated by sunlight. The background consists of uneven, natural rock formations. Godox Joins the Portable LED Fray with its New $199 ML100 Bi Light
Two Godox AD200Pro portable flash units are displayed on a dark surface. One unit is shown with a bare bulb head, while the other features a rectangular LED head. Both flashes are prominent and accompanied by "AD200Pro" and "Godox" branding on their bodies. Godox Unveils Improved and More Versatile AD200Pro II Pocket Flash
Godox Unveils Cylinder-Shaped AD100Pro Pocket Flash
A Godox wireless microphone system with a charging case showcased on a round white platform. The microphones and case feature sleek black designs with the Godox logo. The background is a soft gradient of light beige tones. Compact Godox Cube-C Wireless Mic Puts Popular Audio Solutions in Its Sights
Discussion