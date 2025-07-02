$799 Nothing Phone 3 Has Four 50-Megapixel Cameras and Wild Style

In March, unusual tech company Nothing, announced the Nothing Phone 3a. Now, just months later, the flagship Nothing Phone (3) has arrived. It features four 50-megapixel cameras and a $799 price tag, making it Nothing’s first true flagship phone.

The Nothing Phone 3 still features Nothing’s distinctive design, including a partially transparent case and some fancy lights, but it is a more mature version of Nothing’s prior mobile devices. Gone is the full-blown light-up “Glyph Interface” in favor of what Nothing calls the “Glyph Matrix,” a small micro-LED screen in the top right corner of the phone’s jam-packed rear panel. Nothing says that like the older Glyph Interface, the new Glyph Matrix delivers must-know information to users to help reduce the need to look at the phone’s primary 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Speaking of this display, it has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a max brightness of 4,500 nits. That is a very bright panel and should help make the phone much easier to use in bright sunlight. That said, the typical outdoor brightness across the entire screen is 1,600 nits, which is still very bright. 4,500 nits is reserved for specific, limited situations, which is typical of smartphones. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for enhanced durability.

Here at PetaPixel, we are particularly interested in smartphone camera technology. While Nothing’s prior phones have had a competitive mix of camera features given their aggressive price points, the Nothing Phone 3 is the company’s most premium device and has upgraded cameras to show for it. Like the Nothing Phone 3a, the Nothing Phone 3 has a trio of rear cameras, although unlike that device, all three are 50-megapixel modules.

The 50-megapixel main camera has a Type 1/1.3 image sensor with an f/1.68 lens. The periscope telephoto camera also features a 50-megapixel imager, albeit a smaller Type 1/2.75 one. The f/2.68 telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom but can utilize digital cropping for 6x and 60x zoom modes. Rounding out the rear trio is the 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 114-degree field of view, an f/2.2 lens, and a Type 1/2.76 image sensor. The fourth camera is the front-facing one, which is also 50 megapixels. This means all four cameras can record 4Kp60 video. The phone’s back panel has a red tally light, by the way, which is unusual.

“Phone (3) features our most advanced camera system yet,” Nothing says. “Bigger sensors, sharper focus, and true-to-life colors make every short a story worth sharing, day or night.” Specifically, the larger main camera sensor allows for 44% more light than its predecessors.

Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3 is priced at $799 and is available in white and black colorways. It is available to preorder directly from Nothing on July 4, with general on-sale starting on July 14.

Image credits: Nothing