Godox Unveils Improved and More Versatile AD200Pro II Pocket Flash

Godox unveiled the AD200Pro II Pocket Flash, a versatile 200Ws flash with two different flash heads and numerous feature and workflow improvements over its popular predecessor.

The AD200Pro II is compatible with numerous TTL systems from multiple manufacturers, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony. Further, the flash, which features on-device controls, can be wirelessly controlled using the Godox wireless X system. When using the Godox X3 wireless trigger, the AD200Pro II can pair in a single tap, ensuring swift and straightforward setup.

Beyond this workflow improvement, the AD200Pro II also features upgraded H200J II and H200 II flash heads, each offering photographers a bi-color modeling lamp, which doubles as a continuous light source. Each flash head, one a standard speedlite flash head and the other a bare bulb, promises improved thermal performance and stable color temperature. Godox says the new cooling design enhances heat dissipation performance, which helps the flash stay cool and consistent during prolonged use.

Concerning the modeling lamp, this has been upgraded as well. The upgraded flash heads have a brighter modeling lamp with user-controlled brightness and temperature (2,800 to 6,000K). The lamp can be used to previsualize lighting setups or provide continuous LED light.

“The bi-color design simulates effects like candlelight and sunsets. In pro mode, the lamp’s brightness matches the flash output. The H200J II offers up to 5.5 hours of continuous modeling light, while the H200II provides up to 6 hours — both enough to cover a full shoot,” Godox explains.

Consistent performance is vital when working with off-camera lighting, and Godox promises that the AD200Pro II maintains a color temperature within a +/- 100K range throughout its entire power output range. The flash’s power is adjustable from 1/512 to full power (1/1), with 0.1 increments. The speedlite flash head has a guide number of 52 meters (170 feet) at ISO 100, while the barb bulb’s guide number is 60 meters (196 feet) at the same ISO.

Recycling speeds range from 0.01 to 0.8s, depending on the output power. Flash duration is 1/272s to 1/23,500s with the speedlite flash head and 1/252s to 1/16,200s with the bare bulb option.

Thanks to an upgraded color display next to the on-flash controls, it should be easier for photographers to see and adjust their critical settings. When managing large groups of flashes, new group color indicator lights on the AD200Pro II help keep everything organized. Each group is designated a specific color, like yellow, magenta, cyan, blue, green, or red. Photographers can see which flash is in which group, even from a distance.

The Godox AD200Pro II supports TTL, HSS, front curtain sync, and rear curtain sync shooting modes and offers up to 500 full power flashes per charge. The lithium-ion battery is removable, and the flash also works with an optional Godox PB960 power box.

Unsurprisingly, the AD200Pro II works with several light modifiers, including barndoors, softboxes, umbrellas, and more. However, it doesn’t work with the Godox AD-B2 dual power flash bracket.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD200 Pro II is available to preorder now for $349, with availability expected next week. The new pocket flash is also sold under Flashpoint branding through Adorama. The Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro II is available to order for $349.

Image credits: Godox