Godox Unveils Improved and More Versatile AD200Pro II Pocket Flash

Jeremy Gray

Two Godox AD200Pro portable flash units are displayed on a dark surface. One unit is shown with a bare bulb head, while the other features a rectangular LED head. Both flashes are prominent and accompanied by "AD200Pro" and "Godox" branding on their bodies.

Godox unveiled the AD200Pro II Pocket Flash, a versatile 200Ws flash with two different flash heads and numerous feature and workflow improvements over its popular predecessor.

The AD200Pro II is compatible with numerous TTL systems from multiple manufacturers, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, and Sony. Further, the flash, which features on-device controls, can be wirelessly controlled using the Godox wireless X system. When using the Godox X3 wireless trigger, the AD200Pro II can pair in a single tap, ensuring swift and straightforward setup.

Beyond this workflow improvement, the AD200Pro II also features upgraded H200J II and H200 II flash heads, each offering photographers a bi-color modeling lamp, which doubles as a continuous light source. Each flash head, one a standard speedlite flash head and the other a bare bulb, promises improved thermal performance and stable color temperature. Godox says the new cooling design enhances heat dissipation performance, which helps the flash stay cool and consistent during prolonged use.

A close-up of a camera with a ring light, showing its digital screen displaying various settings. In the background, out of focus, sits a person wearing a white top, seated at a table with food on it. The setting appears to be a dimly lit room.

Concerning the modeling lamp, this has been upgraded as well. The upgraded flash heads have a brighter modeling lamp with user-controlled brightness and temperature (2,800 to 6,000K). The lamp can be used to previsualize lighting setups or provide continuous LED light.

“The bi-color design simulates effects like candlelight and sunsets. In pro mode, the lamp’s brightness matches the flash output. The H200J II offers up to 5.5 hours of continuous modeling light, while the H200II provides up to 6 hours — both enough to cover a full shoot,” Godox explains.

A woman with long dark hair stands pensively in front of a large tree trunk. She is dressed in a light beige blazer over a white top and matching beige pants, with one hand in her pocket and the other touching her chest, looking off into the distance.

Consistent performance is vital when working with off-camera lighting, and Godox promises that the AD200Pro II maintains a color temperature within a +/- 100K range throughout its entire power output range. The flash’s power is adjustable from 1/512 to full power (1/1), with 0.1 increments. The speedlite flash head has a guide number of 52 meters (170 feet) at ISO 100, while the barb bulb’s guide number is 60 meters (196 feet) at the same ISO.

A woman with long dark hair, wearing a fluffy light-colored coat, gazes into the camera with a serious expression. She is partially hidden behind large green palm leaves, creating a contrast between the vibrant foliage and her light coat.

Recycling speeds range from 0.01 to 0.8s, depending on the output power. Flash duration is 1/272s to 1/23,500s with the speedlite flash head and 1/252s to 1/16,200s with the bare bulb option.

A close-up view of a digital device screen displaying various settings and information, including a shutter speed of 1/512.0, and other status icons. The device has several buttons labeled MENU, MODE, SET, and a green power icon.

Thanks to an upgraded color display next to the on-flash controls, it should be easier for photographers to see and adjust their critical settings. When managing large groups of flashes, new group color indicator lights on the AD200Pro II help keep everything organized. Each group is designated a specific color, like yellow, magenta, cyan, blue, green, or red. Photographers can see which flash is in which group, even from a distance.

Image of six AD200Pro II flash units arranged horizontally on a dark surface, each with a colored indicator light. Nearby is a small, square-shaped remote control device with several buttons labeled A-F and other controls.

The Godox AD200Pro II supports TTL, HSS, front curtain sync, and rear curtain sync shooting modes and offers up to 500 full power flashes per charge. The lithium-ion battery is removable, and the flash also works with an optional Godox PB960 power box.

A collection of professional photography equipment arranged on a matte black surface. The setup includes a camera with a large ring light attached, various LED light sources, a handheld light wand, battery packs, and connecting cables.

Unsurprisingly, the AD200Pro II works with several light modifiers, including barndoors, softboxes, umbrellas, and more. However, it doesn’t work with the Godox AD-B2 dual power flash bracket.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD200 Pro II is available to preorder now for $349, with availability expected next week. The new pocket flash is also sold under Flashpoint branding through Adorama. The Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro II is available to order for $349.

Image credits: Godox

