Godox Expands Lighting Lineup with Three Tiny and Affordable Flashes

Chris Monlux
Two digital cameras are displayed, each equipped with a mounted external flash atop. The camera on the left has a "Godox" flash, while the camera on the right has an "AMED" flash. Both cameras have a sleek black and silver design.
Screenshot

Godox unveiled the iA32, iM20, and iM22 flashes, three compact and stylish on-camera flashes that won’t break the bank.

These new additions to its lineup offer distinctive features catering to diverse shooting styles, environments, and user needs.

A flat lay of a black camera with a strap next to a Godox flash and a small camera accessory on a dark surface. In the background, part of a notebook with a spiral binding is visible.

Godox already offers a versatile lineup of studio strobes and portable flashes. The iA32, iM20, and iM22 continue this tradition by addressing portability and functionality while providing unique use cases.

A person with painted nails adjusts a mounted iA32 camera light with a digital display showing settings. The light is attached to a camera, set against a soft-focus background.

The iA32 is compact and lightweight and built for photographers who prioritize ease of use. Its adjustable flash head offers angles from -7° to 90°, enabling bounce lighting for softer shadows and nuanced lighting effects. This could suit various scenarios, from portrait photography to shooting events. The iA32 offers both auto and manual modes. Auto mode displays recommended shooting distances based on ISO and aperture, while manual mode allows for power adjustments across eight levels, from 1/128 to full power.

Two black electronic devices, one with "Godox" and the other with "A1" labeling, are on a marble surface. Two battery compartments and two cylindrical batteries are visible, along with a magazine and a green cup nearby.

Powered by two AA batteries, Godox states that the iA32 delivers up to 490 flashes at full power with a 2.5-second recycle time. It’s compatible with most camera models via a single-contact hot shoe. This makes the iA32 portable for diverse environments, like weddings, street photography, or editorial shoots.

Two compact digital cameras with detachable flashes are placed side by side on a wooden surface. Both cameras have lenses attached, with one in black and the other in silver. The scene is well-lit, highlighting the camera details.

In contrast, the iM20 and iM22 mini flashguns are purpose-built for compact and travel cameras. Weighing just 31 grams and 34 grams, respectively. The iM20 is particularly suited for smaller fixed-lens cameras. Its compact form (3.9 x 3.8 x 29.5 centimeters) stays close to the camera.

Close-up of hands holding a camera focused on a person, with the camera screen displaying a clear image of them. The person in the background is blurred, indicating a shallow depth of field.

The iM22 is slightly larger (5.7 x 4.0 x 22 centimeters) and offers a higher light emission, making it ideal for larger lens setups. Both models share key features: an internal lithium battery said to offer up to 440 full-power flashes per charge, five adjustable power levels, and a three-second recycling time. The inclusion of a USB-C charging port ensures photographers can quickly recharge, reducing downtime during extended shoots.

A vintage-style black and silver camera with a Godox flash mounted on top, resting on a wooden surface. The camera has a large lens and traditional control dials, with a small plant visible to the side.

The design differences between the iM20 and iM22 highlight their specialized applications. The iM20’s compact size and lightweight nature make it ideal for everyday street photography or casual travel documentation. Its close fit to the camera ensures portability, allowing photographers to focus on their subjects without distractions. On the other hand, the iM22’s taller build provides better coverage for more complex setups, such as portraits or scenes requiring higher light intensity. This makes it suitable for enthusiasts and professionals working with diverse lenses and shooting scenarios.

Both models’ single-contact hot shoe design ensures broad compatibility across a range of cameras, including DSLRs and mirrorless systems.

Pricing and Availability

All three flashes are listed as coming soon on B&H costing $33.90 for either the Godox IM22 or IM20 and $49.90 for the IA32.

Image credits: Godox

PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
