Godox V100 On-Camera Flash Promises Unprecedented Power

Prolific lighting equipment company Godox announced the V100, a new more powerful on-camera flash in the style of the company’s V1 and V1 Pro. The V100’s claim to fame is the ability to deliver up to 100 watt seconds of power compared to the V1 and V1 Pro’s 76Ws output.

Available in versions for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus/OM System, Pentax, and Sony, the Godox V100 offers TTL metering and adjustable power from 1/1 to 1/256. The round-head flash includes an enormous 2.3-inch color touchscreen for controlling settings, plus a directional pad for physical adjustments.

As for performance, the V100 is “seamlessly compatible with cameras featuring global shutter like [the] Sony a9 III,” per Godox. The flash supports shutter speeds up to 1/80,000s, making it “an ideal choice for sports photography” and other “fast-paced shooting scenarios.” It is worth noting that while Godox specifically cites flash syncing as swift as 1/80,000s, the official specs list the shortest flash duration as 1/20,000s, meaning that when used with faster shutter speeds, photographers may not experience full flash output.

Thanks to its advanced cooling system, the V100 can deliver 70 to 100 consecutive full-power flashes. It can recycle in about 1.7 seconds when using the included internal Lithium-ion battery and as fast as 0.8 seconds when using the PB960 external flash power pack.

In addition to a two-watt LED modeling lamp, the V100 also borrows a page from the V1 Pro’s book by including a detachable subflash (SU-1) unit. This enables dual-light setups using a single flash.

The Godox V100 supports wireless flash control with built-in 2.4GHz wireless communications and integrates with Godox’s X3 trigger or other Godox wireless flash units. The V100 also works with Godox’s extensive accessory system, including accessory kits, projection attachments, diffusers, and brackets for other manufacturer’s lighting accessories, including Bowens.

The Godox V100 offers automatic zoom and manual zoom control from 28 to 105mm focal lengths, and the flash head rotates 0 to 330 degrees horizontally and -7 to 120 degrees vertically. The flash offers up to 400 full-power flashes via its included battery, which charges via USB-C or using an external charger. The V100 ships with the flash itself, a storage bag, battery, adapter, mini stand, and USB-C charging cable. The PB960 external power pack for faster recycling time is available separately for $120.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox V100 flash is available to preorder now for $349. Godox has not said when the flash will begin shipping.

Image credits: Godox