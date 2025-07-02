Photographer Explains How He Captures High-Octane Dog Photos

While studying photography at university, Claudio Piccoli became fascinated by capturing his family’s agile border collie as it jumped and played. It inspired him to explore the world of action dog photography and he has not looked back since.

“Dogs live fully in the present,” Piccoli tells PetaPixel. “Whether they are playing, sleeping, or simply being, they commit themselves completely to the moment… Their ability to find joy in the simplest things, to love unconditionally, and to connect so deeply inspired me.”

Piccoli is now one of the foremost dog photographers in the world. He says that capturing showstopping imagery of dogs isn’t just about technical skill; it starts with understanding and respecting the dog.

“The first and most important step is creating a comfortable and natural environment for them. When a dog feels safe and free to express itself, that’s when the magic happens. Every great photo starts with connection and communication,” Piccoli explains.

“As a photographer, it’s crucial to read the dog’s body language, understand what they enjoy, and know how to guide them without pressure. You can’t force a dog to perform; you have to inspire them to enjoy the moment with you. That’s the real art.”

Of course, there is plenty of technical skill involved, too. “Understanding your camera, mastering timing, and choosing the right settings,” says Piccoli, who adds that once those things are learned, they become second nature. “When you’re no longer thinking about settings, your creativity is free to take over. That’s when new techniques and fresh ideas start to flow.”

For his photos, Piccoli uses telephoto lenses, like the Nikon 200mm f/2 and Nikon 300mm f/2.8, which he always has set at the maximum aperture to create his signature shallow depth of field that makes for beautiful bokeh.

“These focal lengths are ideal for working with dogs because they allow me to stay physically close enough to interact with them and respond to their movements, while still giving them the space they need to feel relaxed and natural,” Piccoli says. “I don’t use tripods, flashes, or any kind of artificial lighting or complex setups. I prefer to work with natural light and stay mobile so I can follow the dogs’ movements intuitively.”

Piccoli teaches workshops on dog photography and emphasizes to his students that capturing dogs in action is about making the best use of the tools available; it’s not all about expensive gear.

“I’ve shown time and again that even entry-level camera bodies can achieve amazing results when paired with the right lenses and the right approach,” he says. “For me, the lens is the most crucial piece, because it directly shapes the visual storytelling, especially when working with action and emotion.”

But he adds that, “Ultimately, it’s not the equipment that creates the magic. It’s the connection with the dog, the timing, the light, and the intention behind every shot. The gear just helps bring that vision to life.”

Piccoli says that people are moved by his photos, as they often have never seen their dog portrayed in such a powerful way.

“My goal is always to go beyond a technically good image. I want to capture the essence of the dog, not just what they look like, but who they are. When someone tells me, ‘That’s exactly my dog,’ or ‘You’ve captured their spirit,’ that’s the highest compliment I could receive. It means the photo resonated on a deep level.”

People also assume that there is a lot of Photoshop or trickery involved, but all Piccoli uses is his camera, light, and know-how.

“I use Photoshop to emphasize the good things inside the photo: the lights, the colors, and all the details,” he says. “In my workshops, I also see a shift happen in photographers. They come to learn technique, but they leave seeing dogs and their own potential in a completely different way. That transformation is incredibly fulfilling.”

For budding dog photographers, Piccoli says that it is crucial to always put the canine first; their comfort, safety, and enjoyment should be your top priority.

“A relaxed, happy dog will always give you better, more authentic photos than a dog that feels stressed or confused. So before thinking about the camera, focus on building trust, reading their body language, and making it a fun experience for them,” he says.

“Next, get down to their level. Changing your perspective makes a huge difference; shooting from the dog’s eye level brings you into their world and creates a much stronger connection in the photo.

“Light is another key element. Natural light, especially in the early morning or late afternoon, can transform a photo completely. Avoid harsh midday sun when possible, and look for soft, even light that flatters your dog’s features.”

Piccoli says that even a smartphone can be used to capture a special image so long as the shooter pays attention to the above.

“Be patient and shoot a lot. Dogs are unpredictable, and often the best moments happen in between the poses, when they’re just being themselves. Keep your camera ready, observe, and enjoy the process.”

Image credits: Photographs by Claudio Piccoli