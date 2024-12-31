Compact Godox Cube-C Wireless Mic Puts Popular Audio Solutions in Its Sights

In a market crowded with wireless microphone systems, the Godox Cube-C enters with promises of portability, audio quality, and functionality.

The company positions this slim, lightweight mic as a potential solution for creators, filmmakers, and journalists who need high-quality sound on the go.

The Cube-C’s defining feature is its size — or lack thereof. Each microphone measures less than an inch in width and weighs just seven grams. A low-profile microphone is particularly appealing for capturing candid interviews or on-the-fly commentary.

The Cube-C delivers a 48kHz/24-bit sampling rate, a signal-to-noise ratio exceeding 70 decibels, and a maximum sound pressure level of 115 decibels. These are not groundbreaking specs; they are on par with current industry standards. One stand-out feature is its Safety Track mode that creates a secondary “safety” track at negative six decibels. This is for when the input gets too hot and clips — a fallback captured six decibels quieter.

The Cube-C also introduces some noise reduction modes. These settings are designed to minimize ambient distractions, such as the hum of an air conditioner or street noise. In practical terms, this could be invaluable for photographers covering events or shooting in bustling urban locations where audio clarity often suffers. Noise reduction can be detrimental, so always test the effect it has on the sound source.

Godox claims that each transmitter and receiver will run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the charging case providing three additional full charges. Additionally, the case itself is 30% smaller than the previous Cube model.

Transmission range is a critical factor for wireless systems, and Godox advertises an impressive 300 meters (984 feet) under optimal conditions. Real-world usage might not always allow for such distances, but the promise of stability over extended ranges is appealing. Whether capturing a subject from afar or operating a camera in dynamic environments, the Cube-C’s range could expand creative possibilities.

Whether a user is recording a YouTube video, streaming live content, or conducting an interview, the Cube-C’s multi-device support looks to ensure flexibility. Additionally, the transmitter doubles as a remote camera shutter control.

The Cube-C’s receiver features on-device controls for mode switching, volume adjustment, and noise reduction. Plus, it offers UAC (USB Audio Class) support for direct computer connectivity.

For those seeking an expanded setup, the Cube Combo includes two transmitters and two receivers, catering to multi-person shoots. One receiver connects to a camera, while the other is designed for smartphones, enabling simultaneous audio capture across different platforms. This is particularly beneficial for photographers collaborating with videographers or managing dual setups for behind-the-scenes and primary footage.

Despite its compelling features, the Cube-C enters a highly competitive landscape. Its closest rival, the DJI Mic Mini, offers similar capabilities. Both systems emphasize compactness and high-quality audio, making direct comparisons inevitable. For potential buyers, the decision will likely hinge on specific needs, such as battery life, range, or device compatibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Cube-C is available to purchase now for $99 in black and white colorways.

Image credits: Godox