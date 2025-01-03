Godox’s New RS60 Series LED Monolights Are Built for Photo and Video

The RS60Bi and RS60R from Godox enter the crowded portable lighting market, but are they just another compact option?

With their small size and big ambitions, these lights aim to meet the needs of photographers and videographers who demand flexibility without compromising quality.

The RS60Bi and RS60R share a similar cylindrical design, reminiscent of the Godox AD100. Compact and lightweight at just over 300 grams without accessories, these lights are designed to be easily carried and quickly deployed. The RS60 series fits into the growing demand for mobile, adaptable lighting that doesn’t compromise on power.

The RS60Bi offers a bi-color range from 2800K to 6500K, making it suitable for various shooting scenarios. Its brightness is 17,400 lux at 3.3 feet when in 5600K. It offers High CRI and TLCI ratings of 97 and 98, respectively. These scores mean they offer reliable color accuracy, which is crucial for studio photographers and broadcasters.

The RS60R expands on the RS60Bi’s capabilities with an RGB mode. This feature allows users to access the full spectrum of colors, alongside a wider CCT range of 1800K to 10,000K. It offers a slightly lower brightness of 11,000 lux at 3.3 feet but compensates with creative lighting modes. Both models provide dimming options, adjustable from 0% to 100%, with four customizable dimming curves: linear, S-curve, exponential, and logarithmic. These curves cater to different shooting styles, ensuring precise control over lighting transitions.

Practicality defines the RS60 series. Both lights feature a fast-charging, removable battery. The inclusion of third-generation GaN semiconductors in the detachable power adapter looks to ensure efficient energy use in their compact form.

The RS60 series benefits from Godox’s established optical ecosystem. Accessories such as the DL5 Lite Parallel Beam Booster and the SD15 Collapsible Diffusion Dome elevate the lights’ capabilities. The DL5 Booster narrows the beam angle to 5°, increasing brightness by up to 50 times. Similarly, the SD15 Diffusion Dome provides multiple shapes for varied soft light effects, all crafted from silicone. These tools enable users to shape, soften, and boost light.

Godox’s micro-optical lens accessories further enhance the RS60’s flexibility. Magnetic kits and projection attachments offer tailored control over light spread and intensity. The SP36/50K Projection Attachments, featuring interchangeable lenses and a 360° rotatable body, allow for intricate lighting effects.

Wireless control is another highlight. The RS60 series supports both DMX and Bluetooth connectivity. The Godox Light app allows users to adjust settings remotely, fine-tuning intensity, color temperature, and effects. With Bluetooth control extending up to 60 meters, these lights could be a good fit for complex setups where manual adjustments may disrupt workflow.

Special effects modes add further utility. The RS60Bi includes 11 effects such as Lightning, Fire, and Broken Bulb, designed to replicate real-world lighting scenarios. The RS60R builds on this with 14 effects, including RGB Cycle and Party, making it a versatile tool for creative projects.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox RS60Bi and RS60R are available now. The RS60Bi is priced at $199, while the RS60R is available for $259.

Image credits: Godox