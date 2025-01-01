The 10 Best-Selling Lenses of 2024 at Map Camera in Japan

Yesterday, PetaPixel looked at Map Camera’s best-selling new and used cameras of 2024. Now it’s time to look at a part of the kit that is just as important: lenses.

The best-selling new lens of 2024 was the Nikon 24-120mm f/4 S. This is followed by another versatile zoom, the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III.

Sony’s fantastic 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II landed in the third spot, followed by the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 and the new Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM “kit” lens.

Looking at the complete top 10 list on Map Camera’s website, there is an undeniable trend that emerges: people love zoom lenses. The only prime lens to make the cut is the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM. Last year, zoom lenses occupied seven of the top 10 spots, so people preferred the versatility of zoom lenses even more this year than last.

People are also willing to spend quite a bit of money on lenses. The Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II in third spot is an expensive lens, and so is the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II in 10th. The Sony G Master series is as popular with customers as it is with critics.

In terms of manufacturer performance, Nikon leads the way with three of the 10 most popular new lenses, followed closely by Sony, Canon, and Tamron, each with two. Fujifilm pulls up the rear with a single lens.

However, photographers gravitate much more toward primes when it comes to used lenses. Four of the top five best-selling used lenses of 2024 at Map Camera were primes, starting with the Sony Sonnar T* 55mm f/1.8 ZA, followed by the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f/1.4 R and Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM. The lone zoom in the top five, the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S, landed in fourth, followed by the only DSLR product to make any of Map Camera’s 2024 rankings, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM.

Zooms got a bit more love in the bottom half of the top 10, with the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III landing in sixth and the Fujifilm XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS, a legendary and now replaced kit lens, rounding out the top 10.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.