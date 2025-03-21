Photographer Reuben Wu’s ‘Thin Places’ Combines Creativity, Drones, and the Fujifilm GFX100RF

Photographer Reuben Wu created a new project, Thin Places, using the brand-new Fujifilm GFX100RF. With the new 102-megapixel fixed-lens medium-format camera, Wu captured breathtaking, ethereal photos of landscapes at night, precisely lit by drone-mounted lights and lasers.

Wu debuted these specialized lasers last year as part of his incredible Siren series. This new approach is more fluid than the traditional drone-mounted lights Wu has used in other series, like Unfamiliar Light and Lux Noctis. In Thin Places, Wu uses both approaches, as they tell different stories.

“There are places in the world where the gap between the seen and unseen feels thinner, where presence shifts in ways that reveal something just beyond reach. Thin Places is about those moments; brief encounters with the beyond,” Wu explains on Instagram.

“Certain places seem to hum with presence, and the atmosphere shifts in unexpected ways. Some locations reveal this naturally, while others require the right conditions or the right state of mind. Perhaps the world always holds this quality, and noticing it is simply a matter of being still enough to see,” the photographer continues.

As for dialing in the specific approach — finding the best way to capture a location’s essence — composition and lighting are vital. For Wu, the GFX100RF’s fixed lens, a 35mm f/4 (28mm equivalent), proved to be creatively liberating rather than restrictive.

“Essentially, having only one lens choice removes the decision-making processes you usually go through with interchangeable lenses, as well as the physical act of changing lenses in the field, often in extreme conditions,” Wu tells PetaPixel. “While I’m comfortable doing all of the above, working without those processes allows me to engage more immediately with the scene.”

The photographer says that thanks to the GFX100RF’s 102-megapixel image sensor, he is comfortable using the camera’s built-in digital teleconverters and different aspect ratios. The 44 by 33-millimeter sensor delivers 102-megapixel 4:3 photos by default at a 28mm equivalent focal length. However, photographers can crop into a 35mm “lens” (62 megapixels), a 50mm one (31 megapixels), and even a 63mm focal length (20 megapixels). These can be controlled via a rocker switch on the camera.

There is also a new dedicated aspect ratio dial, allowing photographers to swap to aspect ratios like 3:2, 5:4, 65:42, 17:6, 1:1, and more, with megapixel counts ranging from a low of 48 megapixels (17:6) to up to 95 megapixels (5:4).

Wu used the GFX100RF’s standard 4:3 aspect ratio for his new “hero” shots but used more cinematic aspect ratios for some of his project story photos. Many of these are seen throughout this story.

One of the primary benefits of the GFX100RF’s fixed 35mm f/4 lens is that the camera is relatively small and lightweight. It is Fujifilm’s lightest GFX camera yet, and despite its massive 102-megapixel sensor, it’s not a cumbersome camera.

“It felt liberating to carry around such a compact camera while knowing that it had the same resolution as what I usually use for these types of images,” Wu explains. “The reduced weight and size meant I could move more freely in the field, be less laborious when shooting, and experience less fatigue during longer hikes.”

“This physical freedom translated directly into creative freedom, allowing me to access positions that might have been more challenging with bulkier equipment.”

Wu has been using the Fujifilm GFX100II over the past few months, so he’s familiar with the sensor’s resolution, color rendering, and dynamic range.

“It’s about enabling this technology in a much smaller form factor that excites me,” Wu says. “The 102-megapixel sensor gives me incredible flexibility in post-production, whether I’m creating large-scale prints or need to crop significantly while maintaining detail. The dynamic range is particularly valuable for my night work, capturing both the darkest shadows and brightest highlights in a single frame.”

“I’ve never really enjoyed having a walk-around camera since the Fujifilm X-Pro1, and I think I might start again with this,” Wu concludes.

Image credits: All photos © Reuben Wu. Fans can keep up to date with Wu’s latest projects by signing up for an email list on his website and by following Wu on Instagram. “I have a lot of projects in the pipeline,” says Wu, including upcoming exhibitions, a group show at Foster/White Gallery next month, a potential solo show in New York City later this spring, and another collaborative exhibition in the fall.