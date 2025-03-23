Sony Embraces E-Mount Competition Because It Believes Alpha is the Best

Since Sony launched its first full-frame Alpha mirrorless cameras, the original Sony a7 and a7R, in 2013, the mirrorless camera space has changed dramatically. Competition has increased from none to a lot, with Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and others entering the fray in 2018 and 2019. While Sony enjoyed the benefits of being the first across the line, it says it is now embracing today’s competitive landscape.

“We are very pleased that the market itself is expanding,” Sony’s Masaaki Oshima, Head of Imaging Entertainment Business Unit, told PetaPixel at the CP+ show in Yokohama, Japan in February.

“Creators’ behavior is diversifying,” Oshima continues, referring to the growing hybrid creator market.

With photographers and hybrid shooters having more options than ever, Sony believes it has maintained its competitive advantage in three ways.

“The first is that we have our own image sensor company in our group,” Oshima explains.

Sony Semiconductor is a massive operation that makes all the image sensors used in Sony’s Alpha mirrorless cameras and those found in many competing interchangeable and fixed-lens cameras, smartphones, and more. Sony Semiconductor Solutions makes the image sensors found in many interchangeable lens cameras, not just for Sony Alpha cameras.

“The second is that we are focusing on not only the camera and the lens, but also total workflow solutions,” the Sony exec continues. Sony has professional-level workflow solutions, like the PDT-FP1 wireless transmitter used by many photographers, including professional sports shooters. It also offers more workflow solutions for all users, including the growing Creators’ Cloud platform.

“Third is our AI-based technologies. So of course, AI technologies can be utilized for creation itself by photographers, but also how we verify the authenticity [of photos],” Oshima adds.

Nearly all of Sony’s recent cameras, dating back to the a7R V in late 2022, have featured a dedicated AI processor to power AI-assisted subject recognition and autofocus technology. While competitors include AI-based autofocus these days, too, Sony’s implementation has been reviewed highly and performs exceptionally well, especially in its flagship cameras like the Sony a1 II.

“We have some strong technologies,” Oshima emphasizes. “We will utilize these technologies to develop our products and services based on customer feedback. That’s our strength, and we will continue [to listen.]”

While Sony is confident its cameras best the competition thanks to in-house image sensor development, expanding workflow solutions, and AI technology, the company is also happy to go toe-to-toe against anyone regarding its lenses. Sony tells PetaPixel it believes lenses from third-party manufacturers benefit visual creators overall, thanks in part to Sony’s collaboration with some other companies.

“Competition is high, but it’s good competition,” explains Masanori Kishi, Sony’s Senior General Manager of Lens Technology and Systems Business Unit.

Sony Alpha users have plenty of options beyond Sony’s lenses. Although the company has nearly 80 native E-mount lenses in its ever-expanding library, there are many more options from companies like Sigma, Tamron, and more.

Kishi calls the openness of the E-mount a “strong point” of the Sony Alpha system. Because of the fantastic lenses made by companies, Sony “needs to improve its product even more.”

Sony believes that any good E-mount lens strengthens the Sony Alpha system regardless of who makes it.

“It pushes us,” Kishi admits, referring to the increasing competition from third-party lens manufacturers. “The E-mount has the biggest ecosystem compared to other mounts, making it a mount system that holds greater potential for creators. Our system offers many more opportunities than compared to others, as we are developing it in collaboration with third-party manufacturers.”