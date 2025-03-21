Terrifying Footage Shows Untethered Astronaut Capturing a Satellite

For this week’s historical Friday feature, we are traveling to space to recap remarkable video and photographs showing a NASA astronaut flying untethered miles above Earth that have recently caught the imagination of Reddit.

Dale Gardner’s daring spacewalk on November 14, 1984, was to recover a stranded communication satellite and is perhaps one of the most visually striking extravehicular activities of the Space Shuttle era.

The event took place during the STS-51-A mission aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, which launched on November 8. This mission was unique because it was the first (and so far, only) spaceflight dedicated to retrieving and returning malfunctioning satellites from orbit.

Gardner and fellow astronaut Joseph Allen flew untethered to recover two communication satellites: Palapa B2 and Westar 6. Due to rocket failure, the two satellites had failed to find their correct orbits, so NASA decided to send astronauts in spacesuits and Manned Maneuvering Units (MMUs) to retrieve them.

“After Hauck and Walker piloted Discovery to within 35 feet of Palapa, Allen and Gardner exited the airlock to begin the spacewalk portion of the satellite capture,” NASA explains in a retrospective.

“Allen donned the MMU mounted on the side wall of the cargo bay, attached the stinger [a custom-built capture device] to its arms, and flew out to Palapa. Once there, he inserted the stinger into the satellite’s Apogee Kick Motor bell and, using the MMU’s attitude control system, stopped Palapa’s spin.”

“Fisher then steered the Remote Manipulator System (RMS) to capture a grapple fixture mounted on the stinger between Allen and the satellite. She then maneuvered them over the payload bay, where Gardner waited to remove its omnidirectional antenna and install the bridge structure,” NASA continues.

“However, Gardner could not attach the Antenna Bridge Structure (ABS) to the satellite due to an unexpected clearance issue on the satellite. Using a backup plan, Allen undocked from the stinger, leaving it attached to the satellite as well as the RMS, and stowed the MMU in the payload bay. With Allen now holding the satellite by its antenna, Gardner attached an adapter to the bottom end of the satellite to secure it in its cradle in the payload bay.”

As IFL Science notes, the most famous photos of astronauts operating MMUs on spacewalks are of Bruce McCandless II, who flew from the space shuttle Challenger on February 7, 1984. But while lesser known, the images of Gardner and Allen are arguably more impressive as they wrestle with large satellites while traveling at 17,500 miles per hour.

It is a feat that is unlikely to ever be repeated. The jetpack-style MMU that Gardner and Allen used in 1984 was retired because of safety concerns. Modern astronauts rely on tethered spacewalks.

If a satellite needs rescuing today, it is far more likely that a robot would be sent, such as the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J).

Image credits: NASA