Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Firmware Update Enables 120 FPS on the a9 III, With a Catch

Tamron is a prolific lens maker for numerous camera systems, including the Sony E-mount. Since Sony released the speedy a9 III late last year, which offers 120 frames per second of continuous shooting, third-party lens makers have been updating lenses to keep pace. The latest lens to receive the update is Tamron’s 70-180mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom.

The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 (Model A065), launched last year, is now at version 3.0, adding compatibility with the a9 III’s 120 frames per second drive mode, albeit with a catch.

As has been the case with other non-Sony lenses that have been updated to work at 120 frames per second, the 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 can only do so in specific focus modes, including AF-S, DMF, and manual focus, not with continuous autofocus. This is a significant limitation for some use cases, such as when photographing sports and action, but it could still work well in other scenarios.

Beyond this change, the firmware update also improves autofocus performance during zooming when still images and videos are shot in AF-C mode.

Since the a9 III launched, Tamron has updated quite a few of its lenses, although not all recently updated lenses have added support for the a9 III’s top shooting speed. In fact, despite firmware updates to numerous lenses improving overall performance and operability this year, the 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 is an unusual lens within Tamron’s lineup concerning a9 III compatibility.

It is worth noting that even lenses that do not support the a9 III at 120 frames per second can still be used with the a9 III, just at a reduced shooting speed, even when using AF-S or manual focus.

So far, third-party lenses have gotten the short end of the stick regarding Sony cameras’ fastest shooting speeds. As for another significant lens maker, Sigma, it updated numerous lenses over the summer to enable shooting on the a9 III at 120 frames per second, although like the Tamron telephoto zoom, Sigma’s supported lenses do not work with the a9 III at 120 frames per second in continuous autofocus mode. Sigma’s lenses, too, are limited to AF-S and manual focus modes when using the a9 III’s fastest drive mode.

Action and sports photographers continue to hold out hope that one day, they can use their favorite non-Sony lens with full autofocus on the a9 III at a blazing-fast 120 frames per second. In the meantime, Tamron and Sigma are doing what they can.

Image credits: Tamron