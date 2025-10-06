Tamron’s $1,149 70-180mm f/2.8 Lens Completes the ‘G2 Trinity’ on Nikon Z

A black Tamron camera lens with zoom and focus rings, labeled "70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD," lying horizontally on a light background.

Tamron is bringing its improved 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens to the Nikon Z mount, completing the company’s f/2.8 “G2 Trinity” for Nikon Z photographers.

Tamron released the 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens for Sony E-mount in October 2023, and it immediately impressed. It was named PetaPixel‘s Zoom Lens of the Year in the 2023 PetaPixel Awards, a second consecutive win for Tamron in the category following the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD’s victory the prior year.

A Tamron camera lens with a lens hood is standing upright on a dark surface, with a blurred background of green and brown tones. The zoom and focus rings, as well as markings, are visible on the lens body.
Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Nikon Z

“The bokeh is much more natural and pleasing to the eye, and sharpness has been refined over an already very sharp lens to begin with. Although the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 VXD VC G2 is slightly heavier and larger it is still a very easy-to-carry lens by f/2.8 telephoto standards. Tamron has managed to make a great lens even better and this adds even more value to an already affordable optic,” Chris Niccolls explained in PetaPixel‘s Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 Review.

The 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 joins the Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 and 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lenses, completing Tamron’s “G2 Trinity.” This is Tamron’s version of Nikon’s own 14-24mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, and 70-200mm f/2.8 trio, commonly known among photographers as the “holy trinity.”

Tamron’s trinity — each lens ranges from $849 to $1,149 — is significantly cheaper than Nikon’s S-Line f/2.8 offerings, although Nikon has a second set of affordable f/2.8 zooms that bear a striking resemblance to Tamron’s original f/2.8 zooms. The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8, 28-70mm f/2.8, and 70-180mm f/2.8 lenses are $1,200 to $1,400 each before instant savings.

Three black Tamron camera lenses of varying heights are standing upright side by side on a reflective surface, with visible focal length markings and model details on each lens. The background is light gray.

The new Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 for Nikon Z is functionally identical to the same lens for Sony E-mount. This means it features Tamron’s proprietary VC image stabilization, the company’s fast VXD linear autofocus system, and an impressive close-focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (11.8 inches). The lens features a moisture-resistant construction, a 67mm filter thread, and weighs approximately 860 grams (about 1.9 pounds).

Sample Images

A young child with rosy cheeks and pigtails smiles brightly, wearing a dark jacket with blue and yellow trim against a black background.

A close-up view of a large group of reindeer with antlers crowded together inside a wooden enclosure. The animals have mottled brown and white fur and are facing various directions.

A bright green wooden house with a gray roof sits on rocky terrain, surrounded by yellowish grass. Blue chairs are grouped outside near the house under a clear, blue sky.

A swimmer wearing blue goggles and a swim cap emerges from the water mid-stroke, with water splashing around their face in a swimming pool.

A swimmer wearing a white cap and goggles performs the butterfly stroke in a pool, with water splashing around and lane markers visible in the background.

Large, jagged icebergs floating on calm ocean water under a cloudy sky at sunset, with warm golden light illuminating the scene and reflecting off the water.

A white bowl containing two cookies—one vanilla and one chocolate-vanilla swirl—alongside two almonds and a cashew nut.

A newlywed couple in traditional Indian attire smiles as flower petals are showered on them, surrounded by joyful family and friends during their wedding ceremony under white floral decorations.

A woman wearing an ornate, pastel-colored traditional Indian lehenga with detailed embroidery, jewelry, and a sheer dupatta stands outdoors against a blurred green background.

A woman dressed in traditional Indian attire with intricate gold jewelry, including earrings, a necklace, and a maang tikka, looks down gracefully. She wears a red, embellished saree and has elegant makeup.

Close-up of hands with pink nail polish wearing two ornate, gold rings adorned with white gemstones, against a blurred pink and beige background.

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Nikon Z mount will arrive on October 23 for $1,149 in the United States and $1,549 in Canada. Nikon Z owners have a plethora of excellent f/2.8 zoom lenses to choose from, and Tamron’s newly released G2 Trinity promises excellent performance at a very reasonable price.

Image credits: Tamron

