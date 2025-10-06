Tamron’s $1,149 70-180mm f/2.8 Lens Completes the ‘G2 Trinity’ on Nikon Z

Tamron is bringing its improved 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens to the Nikon Z mount, completing the company’s f/2.8 “G2 Trinity” for Nikon Z photographers.

Tamron released the 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens for Sony E-mount in October 2023, and it immediately impressed. It was named PetaPixel‘s Zoom Lens of the Year in the 2023 PetaPixel Awards, a second consecutive win for Tamron in the category following the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD’s victory the prior year.

“The bokeh is much more natural and pleasing to the eye, and sharpness has been refined over an already very sharp lens to begin with. Although the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 VXD VC G2 is slightly heavier and larger it is still a very easy-to-carry lens by f/2.8 telephoto standards. Tamron has managed to make a great lens even better and this adds even more value to an already affordable optic,” Chris Niccolls explained in PetaPixel‘s Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 Review.

The 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 joins the Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 and 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lenses, completing Tamron’s “G2 Trinity.” This is Tamron’s version of Nikon’s own 14-24mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, and 70-200mm f/2.8 trio, commonly known among photographers as the “holy trinity.”

Tamron’s trinity — each lens ranges from $849 to $1,149 — is significantly cheaper than Nikon’s S-Line f/2.8 offerings, although Nikon has a second set of affordable f/2.8 zooms that bear a striking resemblance to Tamron’s original f/2.8 zooms. The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8, 28-70mm f/2.8, and 70-180mm f/2.8 lenses are $1,200 to $1,400 each before instant savings.

The new Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 for Nikon Z is functionally identical to the same lens for Sony E-mount. This means it features Tamron’s proprietary VC image stabilization, the company’s fast VXD linear autofocus system, and an impressive close-focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (11.8 inches). The lens features a moisture-resistant construction, a 67mm filter thread, and weighs approximately 860 grams (about 1.9 pounds).

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Nikon Z mount will arrive on October 23 for $1,149 in the United States and $1,549 in Canada. Nikon Z owners have a plethora of excellent f/2.8 zoom lenses to choose from, and Tamron’s newly released G2 Trinity promises excellent performance at a very reasonable price.

Image credits: Tamron