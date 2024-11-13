Getty’s New Generative AI Photo Tool Lets You Remove the Background

Getty Images has introduced new AI photo editing capabilities allowing customers to create their own product photos using generative AI tools.

Getty has two generative AI platforms: Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock. Both will receive the newly launched Product Placement and Reference Image tools allowing users to “generate professional‑grade product imagery and creative visuals with unparalleled control and precision, saving time and costs in their marketing and advertising.”

The Product Placement tool lets customers upload their own product photos and essentially remix them in any way, shape, or form. Users can generate custom backgrounds that will “seamlessly blend lighting and shadows ensuring ultra‑realistic results that stay true to the original product,” says Getty via a press release.

“This feature offers flexibility to create backgrounds that match brand aesthetics and campaign needs, enhancing content creation workflows.”

Getty’s second feature, the Reference Image Tool, lets users upload an image to use as a reference. The photo giant says that the tool has been developed in response to customers’ demand for increased customization.

The uploaded reference images can control color palettes and compositions. Generated visuals will align with specific brand guidelines or mood boards for a cohesive look.

“Our customers are seeking efficiency in their creative process without sacrificing quality or taking on risk. With these new features, we’re empowering businesses to create high‑quality, custom visuals at scale,” says Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer of Getty Images.

“By allowing users to seamlessly integrate their own product and reference images, we’re giving them unprecedented control over the look and feel of their content, enabling them to produce commercially safe, professional, brand‑aligned visuals faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

The features are fairly similar to ones that have been rolled out by Amazon, Ebay, and Shopify.

These generative AI tools can do the jobs that were once the preserve of professional photo editors. That’s not to say that just anyone will be able to use tools like this; some people are simply no good at these types of tasks. But what generative AI tools do in general is lower the creative barrier which could useful for a marketing or PR department.