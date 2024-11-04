The Portkeys PL5 Is a Two-in-One Video Monitor and Live Streaming Device

At this year’s IBC, Portkeys unveiled the PL5, a compact and lightweight monitor built for camera operators and content creators.

Spotted by CineD, the $239 PL5 features a 5.4-inch touchscreen with HDMI input/output and USB-C streaming, making it an affordable option for creators of all skill levels. While it’s well-suited for beginners, the PL5 also serves those who need a monitor capable of doubling as a live streaming device.

The monitor’s 5.4-inch touchscreen boasts a 10-bit (8+2 FRC) 1,920 x 1,152 display with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. While its 500-nit brightness may limit HDR (high dynamic range) applications, the screen should be bright enough to use in the field. Weighing only 154.4 grams (5.5 ounces), its lightweight ABS plastic frame is powered by a single Sony NP-F battery.

For connectivity, the PL5 supports HDMI input and output, allowing for daisy-chaining to other equipment. It accepts up to 4K DCI (4,096 x 2,160) at 30 fps (frames per second) input and outputs up to HD resolution at 60 fps. With a 3.5mm audio jack, the monitor also supports audio monitoring, giving users better dominion over sound monitoring and control while shooting.

A standout feature is the PL5’s USB-C video output, which enables direct streaming from the monitor. This feature essentially transforms the PL5 into an integrated capture card, a valuable tool for live streamers and remote video producers.

Powered by MOVNORM OS, the PL5 offers an array of shooting tools, including waveform, histogram, peaking and false color. These tools help users judge exposure, sharpness, and color. It also supports 3D LUTs, allowing operators to apply custom looks directly on-screen. This will allow for confident shooting when the final output is known. The 360° color grading feature adds another layer of control, enabling precise hue and saturation adjustments within certain areas in the frame.

The PL5 should offer to be versatile across many workflows. From console gamers who want to stream gameplay to field camera operators needing reliable shot-assist tools, this monitor meets a range of creative demands. With its lightweight design, real-time monitoring, and integrated streaming capability, the Portkeys PL5 could be an invaluable tool for filmmakers, videographers and live streamers seeking flexibility and affordability in one package.

Image credits: Portkeys