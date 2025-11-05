Atomos Ninja TX GO Monitor Introduces Industry-First HDMI Camera Controls

Kate Garibaldi

A camera monitor displays a close-up of a man and a woman, with the woman smiling and touching her hair, against a blurred background and a red gradient backdrop.

Atomos has announced the Ninja TX GO, a compact HDMI monitor-recorder designed to deliver the advanced monitoring, recording, and control capabilities of the flagship Ninja TX to a broader range of filmmakers and content creators.

Atomos has announced the Ninja TX GO

The new Ninja TX GO introduces a refined design built for HDMI-based cameras, integrating a 5-inch (12.7 centimeter), 1,500-nit HDR touchscreen, professional monitoring tools, and multi-format recording, all within a lightweight, durable chassis. It also introduces industry-first camera controls and cloud connectivity, positioning it as one of the most versatile on-camera tools available for hybrid creators.

A close-up of a professional monitor displaying a recording interface with options like UHD30, ProRes, and HQ. Background shows a blurred racetrack scene. The monitor has antennas and is labeled “NINJA” at the top.

A close-up of a thermal imaging camera screen showing a person's heat signature in vibrant colors, with a hand adjusting the camera settings on the left side of the screen.

Professional Monitoring in a Portable Form

Designed to enhance on-set visibility and control, the Ninja TX GO’s high brightness display makes it easily viewable in bright outdoor conditions. Users gain access to a suite of professional-grade monitoring tools, including EL Zone™ exposure analysis, waveform and vectorscope displays, focus peaking, zebras, and false color.

These tools ensure filmmakers can monitor exposure, framing, and color with confidence, regardless of shooting environment. The touchscreen interface, powered by the latest AtomOS platform, offers fast response times, streamlined menus, and support for over-the-air updates, ensuring the device remains current as new features roll out.

A person wearing a green jacket operates a professional video camera with a mounted monitor outdoors, focusing intently on the screen while filming.

A monitor displays a video of a person riding a dirt bike mid-air against a cloudy sky, with various playback controls visible on the screen.

A person sits at a desk using a desktop computer with a large monitor displaying a video project and several image thumbnails. The workspace includes a plant, a wooden mannequin, and books on a shelf.

Professional Recording Formats and Workflow Flexibility

The Ninja TX GO supports a wide array of recording formats and resolutions to suit professional and independent production workflows alike. Through its RAW-capable HDMI input, the unit can record up to 6Kp30 RAW footage, enabling full-quality capture from many of today’s leading mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

It records directly to CFexpress Type B cards or external USB-C SSDs, offering flexibility for both compact setups and extended shoots. Supported formats include Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264, making it compatible with virtually any post-production environment.

These capabilities allow creators to bypass internal camera compression, recording higher-bitrate, edit-ready files for improved image fidelity and dynamic range.

Close-up of a gray camera or recording device with a 4TB memory card partially inserted; visible HDMI and input/output ports; red background.

Integrated Camera Control

What sets the Ninja TX GO apart from previous Atomos models is its new camera control capability, an industry-first feature for an HDMI-focused monitor-recorder. Through this function, users can directly adjust key camera settings such as aperture, shutter speed, and ISO from the Ninja TX GO’s touchscreen interface.

Side-by-side screens show a file browser with two peacock video files on the left and an Atomos video recording device interface displaying recording schedule settings on the right, all on a red background.

The feature will be available as a free over-the-air update for both the Ninja TX GO and the flagship Ninja TX, supporting a growing list of popular camera brands, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, and Z CAM, among others.

This integration streamlines production by allowing one operator to handle monitoring, recording, and camera control simultaneously, without navigating separate menus on the camera body.

Cloud Connectivity and Streaming

Expanding beyond traditional monitoring and recording, the Ninja TX GO includes built-in Wi-Fi 6E, unlocking a range of camera-to-cloud workflows. Users receive 20GB of free ATOMOSphere cloud storage, enabling automatic uploads to platforms such as ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, and Dropbox.

The device also supports NDI 6 / HX3 streaming, allowing for low-latency transmission to compatible broadcast and live-streaming systems. This makes the Ninja TX GO an ideal solution for both traditional filmmakers and live content producers seeking a compact yet professional-grade setup.

Built for reliability, the Ninja TX GO incorporates a secure locking system for HDMI and USB-C cables to prevent accidental disconnections during production. It can be powered via USB-C, NP-F battery, or AC adapter, giving users flexibility for studio and field environments alike.

For creators needing additional I/O and recording headroom, the Ninja TX, launched earlier this year, extends these features with SDI input/output, AirGlu wireless timecode synchronization, and expanded 8Kp30 RAW recording. Both models share the same AtomOS platform, ensuring a unified user experience across the product line.

Three Atomos Ninja monitor screens on a red background, each displaying different footage: a snowboarder in action, an underwater coral scene, and a couple in a romantic moment.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Ninja TX GO is available now for $799 through authorized Atomos resellers worldwide and via the Atomos web store with the new camera control feature arriving soon as a free over-the-air update for both Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX users.

Image credits: Atomos

