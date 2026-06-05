Viltrox’s New Monitor Has a Bright 5.5-Inch Display and Robust Camera Control

Viltrox has announced the new DC-550 Pro II, a compact 5.5-inch camera monitor designed for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators who need professional monitoring tools in a lightweight package.

Building upon the original DC-550 Pro, the second-generation model introduces several significant upgrades, including direct camera control, HDMI 2.0 support with 4K 60Hz transmission, Onion Skin overlays, expanded framing tools, and a brighter display for outdoor shooting.

Priced at $238, the DC-550 Pro II aims to offer professional monitoring features without the bulk or expense typically associated with larger production monitors.

What’s New in the DC-550 Pro II?

The DC-550 Pro II builds on the original DC-550 Pro with several significant upgrades for filmmakers and content creators. One of the biggest additions is direct camera control, allowing users to adjust settings such as aperture, shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and focus mode, and even to trigger recording directly from the monitor via USB-C or Wi-Fi.

Viltrox has also upgraded the monitor to HDMI 2.0, enabling support for 4K 60Hz signal transmission. This provides smoother monitoring for high-frame-rate footage and improves compatibility with modern mirrorless and cinema cameras.

Additional upgrades include an Onion Skin mode for stop-motion and frame-matching applications, customizable monitoring tools that can be repositioned on-screen, support for user-created calibration LUTs, expanded framing guides, and an increase in brightness from 1200 nits on the original model to 1400 nits on the new version.

A Bright Display for Outdoor Shooters

At the heart of the DC-550 Pro II is a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display offers a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a wide 160-degree viewing angle, helping maintain image visibility from different positions on set.

The monitor’s 1400-nit brightness rating is designed to make outdoor shooting easier, even in bright sunlight where lower-brightness displays can become difficult to see. With touchscreen controls and a dedicated control dial, users can quickly access settings and monitoring tools without slowing production.

Three customizable shortcut buttons are also built into the monitor, allowing creators to quickly access their most frequently used functions with a single press.

Professional Monitoring Features Built In

Viltrox has equipped the DC-550 Pro II with a comprehensive suite of monitoring tools commonly used during professional video production. Waveforms, histograms, vectorscopes, RGB parade displays, and other exposure tools can all be resized, moved, and customized directly on the screen rather than being locked into fixed positions.

The newly added Onion Skin function overlays previous frames onto the live image, making it useful for stop-motion animation, visual effects work, and any production requiring precise frame-to-frame alignment.

For creators shooting in log formats, the monitor also supports real-time 3D LUT previewing. Custom LUTs can be imported using the built-in SD card slot, allowing filmmakers to preview their preferred look while filming rather than waiting until post-production.

The monitor further supports user-generated calibration LUTs, enabling creators to build custom display profiles using external calibration hardware for more consistent color accuracy across different production environments.

Built for Today’s Content Creators

Recognizing the growing demand for vertical video production, Viltrox has added a dedicated vertical user interface mode. The monitor can automatically rotate its interface when shooting vertically, making it easier to create content for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Additional framing tools include support for aspect ratios such as 2:1, 1:1, 14:9, and 2.3:1, along with center markers, diagonal composition guides, and adjustable safety areas. These tools help creators frame content accurately regardless of where the final video will be published.

Key Specs

The DC-550 Pro II supports three power sources: NP-F series batteries, USB-C power, and a DC input ranging from 12V to 18V. Compatible batteries include the NP-F550, F570, F750, F770, F960, and F970 models, providing users with a wide range of power options to suit their workflow.

The monitor weighs approximately 8.96 ounces (254 grams) and measures 6.50 x 3.58 x 1.12 inches (165 x 91 x 28.5 millimeters), making it suitable for handheld camera rigs, mirrorless camera setups, gimbals, and compact travel kits.

According to Viltrox, the monitor is compatible with a wide range of cameras from manufacturers including Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Blackmagic Design. Supported models include cameras such as the Sony FX3, FX30, a7S III, a7 IV, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R8, Panasonic S5 II, and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K series.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox DC-550 Pro II is available now for $238.

Image credits: Viltrox