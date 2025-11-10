Rode Streamlines its A/V Console into Smaller, Cheaper RodeCaster Video S

Rode has announced the RodeCaster Video S, a streamlined and more affordable option in its all-in-one video and audio production consoles.

The company says that this new streamlined model has all of the processing power and performance of its $1,299 predecessor but packed into a more compact form factor. That means the new RodeCaster Video S is much easier to use on the go, but has the added benefit of being more affordable, too: $499.

“The RodeCaster Video marked a complete paradigm shift in how creators produce video content,” Rode CEO, Damien Wilson, says. “With the RodeCaster Video S, we’re delivering that same power and flexibility in a more compact and flexible format. Today’s creators crave quality, versatility, and simplicity — and the RodeCaster Video S delivers all of that in one ultra-intuitive, value-packed console.”

Rode says the Video S puts the same video switching, recording, and streaming capabilities of the larger RodeCaster Video into a much smaller footprint, further simplifying what are traditionally larger and far more complicated setups.

The RodeCaster Video S allows users to switch between up to four video sources and five customizable scenes, has three full HD (1080p) HDMI inputs with auto frame rate conversion (and one configurable HDMI output for viewing program, preview and multi-view), and a USB-C port for webcams or other audio devices. It also has two “studio-grade” Neutrik combo jacks with what Rode says have ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, has dual internal wireless receivers for connecting Rode Series IV wirless microphones, and even supports PTZ network cameras with up to four NDI inputs and one output via Ethernet.

Powered by a high-performance octa-core CPU video and audio processor, the RodeCaster Video 2 has a two-inch high-resolution touchscreen and versatile rotary encoder and has the ability to create five complex scenes with multiple layers of video, media and graphics, which can be saved and triggered through one button. It also enables automatic chroma keying and has intelligent auto-switching of video sources and scenes based on audio inputs.

“Whether live streaming or recording for post-production, the RØDECaster Video S integrates effortlessly into any creative setup. Creators can stream directly to YouTube, Twitch and other major platforms via Wi-Fi, Ethernet or USB, or record straight to an external USB drive or SSD, with the option to capture every video and audio source independently for maximum flexibility in post-production,” Rode says.

The RodeCaster Video S is available to order for $499 starting today.