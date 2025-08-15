Pro Cinema Meets iPhone With New Mavis and Ninja Phone Integration

Mavis Camera, a powerful video app for iPhone, now supports Atomos Ninja Phone, allowing iOS creators to connect professional cameras and lenses to a wider range of iPhones and iPads via HDMI. This expansion enables mobile filmmakers to record, stream, and upload content to the cloud.

As mobile production workflows continue to mature, a new update from Mavis and Atomos is giving content creators expanded tools for bridging mobile devices with professional-grade gear. The Mavis Camera app now fully supports Atomos’ Ninja Phone, a development that brings advanced functionality including external record triggering and enhanced live streaming to a broader range of iPhones and iPads.

Mobile Workflows, Now in High Res

This integration represents a significant step in democratizing high-end video workflows. By connecting cameras via HDMI to iOS devices, creators can simultaneously record high-resolution footage on their DSLR or mirrorless camera while the phone records a proxy file for fast editing or immediate cloud delivery. It also enables direct streaming from any HDMI-equipped camera to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or custom RTMP/SRT destinations using the iPhone as both a monitor and encoder.

Notably, the update introduces external record triggering, allowing the Mavis app to begin recording when the attached camera starts, creating efficient H.265 or H.264 versions optimized for social or cloud use. This type of synced workflow is often reserved for more complex, desktop-based production systems, and its arrival on mobile platforms signals a notable shift toward professional-grade portability.

Supporting More Devices, More Creators

One of the most impactful aspects of the update is expanded device compatibility. Previously, Ninja Phone integrations were limited to newer iPhone Pro models, but Mavis now supports all iOS 18 devices, including older iPhones and iPads. This lowers the barrier to entry and potentially gives older gear new life, a move that Atomos CEO Peter Barber noted aligns with the company’s sustainability goals.

“With this latest update, Ninja Phone now works seamlessly with the Mavis Camera app, giving creators complete flexibility,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO.

“You can record directly on your iPhone and use it as a high-quality monitor for your professional camera. By extending compatibility to all iOS 18 devices, the Ninja Phone is no longer limited to the latest Pro models. Now older iPhones and iPads can be put to work as part of a professional workflow. Giving older gear a longer life is a win for sustainability too, which has always been part of Atomos’ philosophy,” Barber added.

The Mavis Camera app has carved out a reputation as a powerful tool among mobile filmmakers, especially following its recent version 7 update. The app includes a suite of advanced monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope, zebras, false color, and focus peaking, as well as manual control over formats, frame rates, white balance, and audio settings. For faster setups, an auto mode ensures reliable exposure and focus.

A Scalable, Cloud-Ready Workflow

Combined, Ninja Phone and the Mavis app create a modular camera-to-cloud system that caters to both casual streamers and professional shooters. The pairing is particularly attractive for field reporters, mobile documentarians, and social-first content teams looking for a streamlined way to record, monitor, and publish high-quality content quickly.

In-app purchases for Mavis also expand its potential further, with support for Adobe Frame.io, multitrack ISO audio recording, and advanced audio mixing options. These features deepen its appeal for those working in professional or newsroom environments.

As mobile and professional video production continue to converge, the Mavis and Atomos collaboration appears well-timed, offering a practical and flexible solution that turns an everyday device into a critical part of a filmmaker’s toolkit.

Pricing and Availability

The Mavis Camera app is available as a free download in the App Store, while the Ninja Phone device retails for $199 USD or €199 EUR through Atomos resellers and its online store.

Image credits: Mavis, Atomos