Hasselblad’s XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is Its First Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom

Jeremy Gray

A Hasselblad camera is perched on a moss-covered rock with a blurred, nature-inspired background. The camera has a large lens and sleek black body, reflecting its professional and high-quality design.

Hasselblad announced the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E lens, the Swedish company’s first ultra-wide-angle zoom XCD lens. It is also Hasselblad’s debut “E” lens, which stands for “Exclusive,” promising the best optical quality yet.

Delivering a 16-27mm full-frame equivalent focal length, the XCD 20-35mm is not only Hasselblad’s first ultra-wide-angle XCD zoom lens but also the company’s widest lens yet for its X System mirrorless medium-format cameras. It joins other ultra-wide lenses like the XCD 21mm f/4 and the XCD 25mm f/2.5 V.

The “Exclusive” lens features 16 elements arranged across a dozen groups, including three aspherical and four ED elements. Hasselblad says the lens suppresses aberrations and meets the high-resolution demands of its 100-megapixel cameras. The lens also promises optimal image quality across the entire frame throughout the focal length range, even when shooting wide open.

A person in a dark long-sleeved shirt holds a large, professional Hasselblad camera with both hands, focusing on the lens. The background is blurred, highlighting the camera as the focal point of the image.

The lens is reasonably swift at its widest focal length, so it is well-suited for low-light photography, including shooting the night sky. It is poised to be one of the most versatile and best lenses in the Hasselblad X System for landscape and architectural photographers.

The lens features a stepping motor with a focusing drive mechanism to control a small, lightweight focusing lens group. Hasselblad promises swift and accurate autofocus performance, especially when using a Hasselblad camera with phase-detect autofocus, like the X2D 100C. The lens can focus as close as 0.32 meters (just over a foot), which is reasonably close for an ultra-wide lens and should enable photographers to get up close and personal with their subject.

Close-up of a camera lens with the text "XCD 20-35" prominently displayed in orange and white letters against a dark background. The image focuses on the text detail of the lens.

The new zoom is also reasonably lightweight, weighing just 805 grams (28.4 ounces). Further, unlike some ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses, it accepts front filters (77mm). Regarding its style, it looks like Hasselblad’s other XCD lenses, including the classic Hasselblad “H” texture for the zoom and focus rings and a sleek black finish. Hasselblad describes the lens as “elegant and streamlined,” noting that it sports a metal Hasselblad nameplate and the company’s “V” insignia.

Close-up of a camera lens with "Ø 77mm" engraved on the outer ring. The image focuses on the intricate details and elements of the lens, showcasing the precision and craftsmanship.

Like other Hasselblad XCD lenses, the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E includes a leaf shutter. It is one of the primary differentiators between the Hasselblad X System and the Fujifilm GFX System, as the two medium-format competitors use practically the same image sensors, albeit with bespoke tweaks. With its leaf shutter, the XCD 20-35mm can sync with flash at all shutter speeds, which go up to 1/2,000s.

Close-up of a Hasselblad camera lens with the brand name prominently displayed in white capital letters on a black plaque against a dark background. The plaque features a minimalist design with a small emblem of three lines above the name.
There is no denying the engineering and design that goes into each Hasselblad lens.

Speaking of the GFX System, it is a good time to note that the XCD 20-35mm competes head-to-head against the Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR ($2,499.95). That lens offers the same focal length, albeit with a slower maximum aperture but a faster f-stop at the long end. Now, there is ultra-wide-angle zoom lens love for all mirrorless medium-format photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is available now for $5,929.

Image credits: Hasselblad

