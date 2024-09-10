Hasselblad’s XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is Its First Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom

Hasselblad announced the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E lens, the Swedish company’s first ultra-wide-angle zoom XCD lens. It is also Hasselblad’s debut “E” lens, which stands for “Exclusive,” promising the best optical quality yet.

Delivering a 16-27mm full-frame equivalent focal length, the XCD 20-35mm is not only Hasselblad’s first ultra-wide-angle XCD zoom lens but also the company’s widest lens yet for its X System mirrorless medium-format cameras. It joins other ultra-wide lenses like the XCD 21mm f/4 and the XCD 25mm f/2.5 V.

The “Exclusive” lens features 16 elements arranged across a dozen groups, including three aspherical and four ED elements. Hasselblad says the lens suppresses aberrations and meets the high-resolution demands of its 100-megapixel cameras. The lens also promises optimal image quality across the entire frame throughout the focal length range, even when shooting wide open.

The lens is reasonably swift at its widest focal length, so it is well-suited for low-light photography, including shooting the night sky. It is poised to be one of the most versatile and best lenses in the Hasselblad X System for landscape and architectural photographers.

The lens features a stepping motor with a focusing drive mechanism to control a small, lightweight focusing lens group. Hasselblad promises swift and accurate autofocus performance, especially when using a Hasselblad camera with phase-detect autofocus, like the X2D 100C. The lens can focus as close as 0.32 meters (just over a foot), which is reasonably close for an ultra-wide lens and should enable photographers to get up close and personal with their subject.

The new zoom is also reasonably lightweight, weighing just 805 grams (28.4 ounces). Further, unlike some ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses, it accepts front filters (77mm). Regarding its style, it looks like Hasselblad’s other XCD lenses, including the classic Hasselblad “H” texture for the zoom and focus rings and a sleek black finish. Hasselblad describes the lens as “elegant and streamlined,” noting that it sports a metal Hasselblad nameplate and the company’s “V” insignia.

Like other Hasselblad XCD lenses, the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E includes a leaf shutter. It is one of the primary differentiators between the Hasselblad X System and the Fujifilm GFX System, as the two medium-format competitors use practically the same image sensors, albeit with bespoke tweaks. With its leaf shutter, the XCD 20-35mm can sync with flash at all shutter speeds, which go up to 1/2,000s.

Speaking of the GFX System, it is a good time to note that the XCD 20-35mm competes head-to-head against the Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR ($2,499.95). That lens offers the same focal length, albeit with a slower maximum aperture but a faster f-stop at the long end. Now, there is ultra-wide-angle zoom lens love for all mirrorless medium-format photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is available now for $5,929.

Image credits: Hasselblad