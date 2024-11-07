Hasselblad’s New XCD 75mm f/3.4 P Lens Is Very Compact and Lightweight

Hasselblad’s XCD Portable lens series is one lens larger today thanks to the introduction of the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P, the first standard lens in the company’s “P” series.

With its 59mm full-frame equivalent focal length and f/3.4 aperture — the brightest maximum aperture in the XCD P series — the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P is designed for pursuits like environmental portraiture, street photography, and documentary work. At the same time, Hasselblad has faster “portrait primes” in its lineup, like the Hasselblad XCD 90mm f/2.5 V, for example, the f/3.4 aperture should deliver a depth of field similar to an f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera.

Hasselblad says its latest lens is for photographers who “need powerful performance in a lightweight, agile form,” adding that the lens promises “exceptional optical quality.” The lens includes 10 elements across as many groups and has one aspherical element and three ED elements. Hasselblad adds that the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P delivers high resolution across the entire image area, even when shot wide open, and is made to meet the demands of Hasselblad’s 100-megapixel cameras.

Although imaging performance is important, the XCD P series prioritizes compact, lightweight lens designs. The two existing XCD P lenses, the XCD 28mm f/4 P and XCD 45mm f/4 P, demonstrate that well. The XCD 45mm f/4 P was the world’s lightest digital medium-format autofocus lens at its launch in early 2020. While offering a faster aperture and longer focal length than its two XCD P predecessors, the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P remains small and light. It is only 71 millimeters (2.8 inches) long and weighs 398 grams (14 ounces). Like other Hasselblad XCD lenses, the latest sports a metal design and has Hasselblad’s signature “H” pattern around the focus ring.

Speaking of focus, the lens features a lightweight linear stepping motor for its autofocus. To ensure the compact motor delivers swift focus, Hasselblad engineers utilized a smaller focusing lens group for the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P.

“When paired with a Hasselblad X System or V System medium format digital cameras that support PDAF, users will enjoy a smooth, quiet, and flexible focusing experience,” Hasselblad promises.

Like all its other lenses, the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P includes a leaf shutter. The compact leaf shutter offers shutter speeds as fast as 1/2,000s with full flash synchronization at all shutter speeds. The leaf shutter is one of the differentiating factors between the Hasselblad X system and its competitors.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 75mm f/3.4 P is available now for $2,229.

New Extension Tube

Hasselblad is launching the X Extension Tube (9mm) alongside its new lens. Compatible with X System cameras, 907X cameras, and XCD lenses, the extension tube extends the distance between the lens and image sensor to reduce the minimum focusing distance, thereby improving close-up capabilities. The Hasselblad X Extension Tube is available now for $299.

Image credits: Hasselblad