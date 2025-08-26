Hasselblad’s New XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E Is a $4,299 Standard Zoom

Alongside the new Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera, Hasselblad announced a new standard zoom lens, the XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E.

Thanks to the 0.78x crop factor of Hasselblad’s medium format cameras, the new zoom lens offers a 35mm equivalent focal length of 28-76mm, a bit longer on both ends compared to a standard 24-70mm zoom lens.

The lens features 16 elements arranged across 13 groups. Of these elements, three are aspherical and an additional five are extra-low dispersion glass elements.

Designed to take advantage of the X2D II 100C’s new continuous autofocus abilities, Hasselblad claims that its new standard zoom lens is the fastest focusing XCD lens to date, thanks to its newly designed stepping motor. The lens can focus as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet) at its wide end and 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) at the telephoto end, resulting in solid, albeit not macro-level, close-up performance.

From a physical design standpoint, the lens employs an internally focusing design and tips the scales at a hefty 894 grams (1.97 pounds) without its included lens hood attached. The new zoom is 138 millimeters (5.4 inches) long.

The XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E accepts 86mm filters, three of which Hasselblad is launching alongside the camera (UV, ND8, and CPL). Like all other Hasselblad XCD lenses, the new XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E features a leaf shutter. This one is capable of shutter speeds as fast as 1/4000 second, like many of Hasselblad’s most recent releases.

Hasselblad promises that its new lens, which slots into the company’s “Exclusive” series, delivers the same edge-to-edge sharpness as the company’s celebrated prime lenses. The lens “effectively” combines seven Hasselblad primes into one zoom lens, the company says, arguing that the new lens is well-suited for landscapes, portraiture, street, and travel photography.

The XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E lens joins Hasselblad’s existing 35-75mm f/3.5-4 zoom lens, which offers the same wide-angle focal length but less zoom and a slower maximum aperture at both ends. Despite this, the XCD 35-75mm f/3.5-4.5 is actually heavier, weighing 1,115 grams (2.46 pounds). It also costs $5,175, more than the new lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E is available now for $4,599 (€4,800). The accompanying 86mm UV filter is $299 (€259), while the ND8 is $329 (€289) and the CPL is $559 (€469).

Image credits: Hasselblad