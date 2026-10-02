This Gorgeous Home Built for a Photographer Could Be Yours for $1 Million

A dreamy home built for a photographer has become the most viewed listing in the U.S. after it hit the market for just over $1 million.

141 Fairlawn Drive in the Berkeley Hills, California, was commissioned by architectural photographer Henry Bowles in the early 1970s.

The stunning home features a two-story wall of glass that’s oriented around natural light; the idea is that the view outside is unobstructed for the people inside.

“There is very little between you and the outdoors, and the room changes hour by hour as light and leaf-shadow move across it,” the listing on Redfin reads.

Bowles trained under Morley Baer, a photographer noted for his images of the American West, and he went on to become an established architectural photographer and shot for Condé Nast.

Bowles commissioned modernist architect Andrew Batey, who was just 28 years old at the time. Batey would go on to found Batey and Mack, and the Berkeley Hills house, dubbed “the photographer’s house,” was one of his very first projects.

According to SFGate, Bowles wanted an architect who would reflect his own aesthetic. “Together they made a photographer’s idea of how to live: everything oriented to the light, the trees pulled indoors, nothing between you and the view,” says listing agent Elizabeth Lee of EXP Realty.

The kitchen and living area are downstairs while a staircase climbs to the loft-like second level that features two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

As you might expect from a photographer who commissioned a home in the 1970s, there was a darkroom bolted onto a single-vehicle garage. The garage is still there, complete with an EV-charging station. The 300-square-foot former darkroom has a skylight and could be utilized as a studio or home office.

While the $1,088,000 asking price is no small sum, the photographer’s house might go for even higher given all the attention it’s getting and the demand for homes in the area.

Appointments are still available, and it appears there’s an open house viewing tomorrow (Saturday) from midday to 3 pm.