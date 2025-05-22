Video of Wedding Photographer Getting Excited About a Rainbow Racks Up 20 Million Views

A hilarious video of a wedding photographer getting uncontrollably excited when a rainbow suddenly appears during a couple’s shoot has blown up on social media.

Michael Briggs went viral after sharing a clip of his unfiltered, joy-filled reaction when a rainbow appeared out of nowhere during a wedding shoot — with viewers calling his response “the only acceptable behavior from a photographer.”

‘Get to The Rainbow!’

In the video, Briggs — a wedding photographer based in the Yarra Valley in Victoria, Australia — is leading a couple up a hill to capture golden hour photos when he suddenly spots a rainbow in the sky. What follows is a hilarious, expletive-laced outburst from Briggs as he shouts to the newlyweds: “We got a f*cking rainbow, boys! Get to the f*cking rainbow!”

The moment was captured by the couple’s wedding videographer, who can be heard laughing as a delighted Briggs enthusiastically rushes the couple toward the magical backdrop. The videographer humorously compares the photographer’s urgent words to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous “Get to the chopper!” line from Predator — but with a much more wholesome twist.

The video has amassed over 20 million views, with viewers and fellow photographers alike applauding Briggs’ passionate, genuine reaction.

“This is the energy you want from your wedding photographers,” one viewer writes.

While another comments: “Get you a photographer who’s more excited about your wedding photos than you are.”

‘A Rainbow Out of Nowhere. I Completely Lost it’

Briggs says that the rainbow appeared as he and the videographer were having a friendly debate about what shot to get next as they were shooting sunset photos at the newlyweds’ private family farm in Victoria, Australia.

“Now, just before the rainbow showed up, me and the videographer were in the middle of a very professional, creative disagreement, aka a friendly bicker over what shot to go for as the light was fading. Classic golden hour chaos,” Briggs tells PetaPixel.

“We both had different ideas, both stubborn as hell, but in the end we got the shots and had a good laugh about our ‘near punch-on.’ Then I turned around and bang — a full rainbow, straight outta nowhere. I completely lost it.

“Thankfully, the videographer had his Insta360 camera rolling the whole time — we both run them on our cold shoes to capture behind-the-scenes stuff — and it caught the whole rainbow excitement in all its glory.”

Briggs says the allure of rainbows for photographers lies in their rarity and the fleeting, magical moment they create.

“I reckon it’s the fact that it’s just so rare — and over in a flash. You might get a rainbow at a wedding, but it’ll be mid-speeches or when everyone’s inside, and there’s little chance of dragging the couple out for a photo,” Briggs says.

“This time, though, we were already in the middle of portraits when it showed up. Perfect timing. No scrambling, no convincing anyone to leave their reception, just luck.”

The wedding photographer says he finds it amusing that he went viral for an expletive-ridden video of himself losing his mind over a rainbow during a shoot.

“I mean, most of us are just chucking content online and hoping for the best — I know I am!” Briggs says. “So the fact that this video’s been viewed nearly 20 million times across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook is absolutely hilarious and honestly, a bit mind-blowing.”

More of Briggs’ work can be seen on his Instagram, TikTok, and his website.

Image credits: All photos by Michael Briggs/ @michaelbriggsphotography.