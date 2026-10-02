ShiftCam and Apple Partner on New ProRig for iPhone

News
Jeremy Gray

A promotional graphic for the ProRig by ShiftCam, featuring a smartphone mounted in a metal camera cage with two side handles and a large circular lens attachment.

ShiftCam Gear, best known for its iPhone camera lenses and grips, has announced ProRig. Launching later this month as ShiftCam’s 10th Kickstarter campaign, the company says it partnered directly with Apple on the new product, an entire camera system built for iPhone.

“We’re introducing ProRig — a complete camera system designed around the iPhone, bringing together the rig, optics, filters, lighting and more into one seamless system,” ShiftCam says in an email to prior Kickstarter backers. “And we’re especially excited that Apple has been part of this journey, providing feedback during development and launching ProRig with us.”

It’s unusual for Apple to work directly with third-party manufacturers, and it is interesting that ShiftCam specifically says it is “partnering with Apple” on its dedicated ProRig landing page.

ShiftCam says ProRig maintains Apple’s essential design language and usability while significantly expanding how iPhone fits into a creative workflow. The system supports ShiftCam’s iPhone case, add-on lenses and filters, handles, accessories, lights, and mics. The company shows a few example use cases, from a lightweight setup with a lens and handle to a full production setup mounted on a tripod with a lens, filter, shotgun mic, and light.

Three different configurations of a smartphone in a protective cage: a handheld setup, a gimbal-mounted setup with a microphone, and a tripod-mounted setup with a microphone and LED light.

ShiftCam says the ProRig features everything it has built for iPhone, just now in a single, unified system.

“Bring together the tools you already rely on — from optics and lighting to audio, support and more. ProRig gives them a consistent place to work together, while leaving you free to choose what belongs in your setup,” the company explains.

Two gray smartphone camera rigs are shown, one in a horizontal orientation and one in a vertical orientation, both featuring side handles and a protective case.

A smartphone mounted in a protective cage on a tripod, equipped with an external LED light, a microphone, and a lens attachment.

ShiftCam says its new ProRig system will launch first on Kickstarter on October 23. No pricing information is available yet. However, the company’s V.Series lenses for iPhone start at $199 and its X.Series telephoto lenses start at $269. These lenses also require a ShiftCam case.

Apple’s newest iPhone 18 Pro series smartphones offer many compelling features for mobile creators, including a new variable-aperture main camera, 4Kp120 Dolby Vision recording, ProRes RAW, and more. They are extremely capable cameras, especially for high-end video applications, and accessories like the ProRig aim to take full advantage of the iPhone’s built-in camera technology.

Image creditsShiftCam

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