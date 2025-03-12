Tusk Cinema Series Is ‘World’s First’ Cinema-Grade Lens and Filter System for iPhone

Tusk and ShiftCam teamed up to create the Cinema Series: the world’s first commercial-grade mobile lens and filter system.

Tusk, a self-described “global collective of filmmakers, cinematographers, producers, and content creators,” collaborated with ShiftCam, known for its mobile equipment products, to bring cinematic gear to iPhones. The Tusk Cinema Series promises to offer Hollywood-level cinematography for iPhones from the 14 Pro to 16 Pro. The kit is inspired by the rise of professional content production on iPhones, particularly Netflix-approved devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tusk and ShiftCam describe the kit as a “proven revolution” already used on high-end productions.

“From the bold campaigns of Adidas to the iconic frames of Coca-Cola and Skechers, our lenses transform mobile filmmaking into a Hollywood-caliber experience, blending the power of cinematic storytelling with the freedom of agility,” Tusk explains.

Launching exclusively on Kickstarter the series offers seven lenses and eight magnetic filters. Already wildly popular, the Kickstarter goal for funding was $10,295; as of writing, it has reached nearly $70,000 with 43 days to go.

The complete kit of cinema lenses includes an 8mm 200° fisheye, 25mm 10x macro, 16mm wide-angle, 15mm 1.55x anamorphic, 18mm 1.33x anamorphic, 75mm long-range macro, and 60mm telephoto. The filters range in type and size with the kit including circular polarizer (CPL), black mist 1/2, variable neutral density (VND) 1-5 stops, neutral density (ND) (8, 64, 128, and 512), and variable neutral density (VND) (six to nine stops) filters.

Tusk and ShiftCam advertise this mobile lens system as “the smallest and lightest on the market, 10 times smaller than traditional cinema lenses, at a fraction of the weight, designed for easy movement.”

In line with the series’s professional aspirations, the lens housings are crafted from aerospace-grade premium recycled aluminum for durability, with weights ranging from one ounce (29 grams) on the lightest 25mm lens to just over eleven ounces (320 grams) on the heaviest lens, the 16mm.

The Cinema Series lenses feature a secure twist-and-lock design for fast, seamless lens changes. The kit includes the S-Mount iPhone case that enables this unique quick-mount system.

For swift filter changes, the C Series filters include a 72mm magnetic filter adapter. Snapping the adapter into place allows quick switching or stacking of multiple filters while on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The Cinema Series by Tusk and ShiftCam is available to order now on Kickstarter. The full lens and filter kit has an early-bird price of $1,955 described on Kickstarter as “saving you $1,465 off the $3,414 MSRP (43% off),” with individual lenses and the required iPhone case starting at $200. The limited-edition Trailblazer kits for early birds are expected to begin shipping this June, with standard orders shipping in August.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

Image credits: Tusk and ShiftCam