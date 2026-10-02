Halide Camera App Takes Apple’s New Variable Aperture Even Further

The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones have been out in the wild for a couple of weeks, and the headline new feature is the variable-aperture main camera. Third-party camera apps are getting updates to take advantage, including the popular iPhone camera app Halide.

Halide 3.2 launched this week, bringing with it numerous new features for iPhone 18 Pro owners but also perks for all iPhone owners. While iPhone 18 Pro users get variable aperture control with their fancy new phones, Halide 3.2 also goes a bit further than Apple’s native Camera app.

“While the default iPhone camera app lets you choose from four presets, Halide lets you select any f-number from ƒ/1.48 down to ƒ/4.0. Feeling like ƒ/2.1? Ok! You want ƒ/3.89? Go for it, freak,” Halide’s founder Ben Sandofsky says.

With the new variable aperture control inside Halide, there’s also a new Aperture Priority mode. This works as it does on a standard camera, meaning that users can select their target aperture, like f/1.48 for example, and then Halide selects the best shutter speed and ISO.













Speaking of ISO, as PetaPixel wrote in its iPhone 18 Pro Review, Apple’s native Camera app lacks ISO control. It’s missing a piece of the exposure triangle. While Apple has its reasons, including exposure blending technology, Halide isn’t beholden to those restrictions. Halide 3.2 includes full manual ISO controls, and not just for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Speaking of non-18 Pro models, Halide 3.2 adds more features for everyone, including two new in-app Looks: Quicksilver and Dawn.

Halide 3.0 introduced a new “Looks” system, which was built alongside professional Hollywood colorist Cullen Kelly. Halide believes Looks deliver the best photo processing of any iPhone camera app, taking full advantage of iPhone’s extensive color gamut and Apple’s highly capable image sensors.

Quicksilver delivers a high-contrast look with a muted color palette that skates the line between color and black-and-white photography. It’s a subdued look for those who want it.

Dawn is also subtle, but has a filmic warmth in its midtones and highlights. The shadows are pretty gentle and a bit cooler. “Honestly, this has turned into one of my favorite Looks,” Sandofsky says.

Halide 3.2 is available now as a free update for existing users. Halide Mark III is free to download, but full feature access requires a purchase. New users can buy Halide Mark III for $69.99 for lifetime access. There’s also a $9.99 annual option that offers full camera and editor access, plus a $19.99 annual tier that includes in-app photography tutorials.

Image creditsHalide, Ben Sandofsky