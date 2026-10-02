Halide Camera App Takes Apple’s New Variable Aperture Even Further

News
Jeremy Gray

The number 3.2 is displayed next to two smartphones showing a camera interface with manual settings and a photo of a church interior.

The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones have been out in the wild for a couple of weeks, and the headline new feature is the variable-aperture main camera. Third-party camera apps are getting updates to take advantage, including the popular iPhone camera app Halide.

Halide 3.2 launched this week, bringing with it numerous new features for iPhone 18 Pro owners but also perks for all iPhone owners. While iPhone 18 Pro users get variable aperture control with their fancy new phones, Halide 3.2 also goes a bit further than Apple’s native Camera app.

A close-up of a smartphone screen displaying camera settings including "F/1.48", "58", "MANUAL", and "1/125" in the corner.

“While the default iPhone camera app lets you choose from four presets, Halide lets you select any f-number from ƒ/1.48 down to ƒ/4.0. Feeling like ƒ/2.1? Ok! You want ƒ/3.89? Go for it, freak,” Halide’s founder Ben Sandofsky says.

With the new variable aperture control inside Halide, there’s also a new Aperture Priority mode. This works as it does on a standard camera, meaning that users can select their target aperture, like f/1.48 for example, and then Halide selects the best shutter speed and ISO.

Speaking of ISO, as PetaPixel wrote in its iPhone 18 Pro Review, Apple’s native Camera app lacks ISO control. It’s missing a piece of the exposure triangle. While Apple has its reasons, including exposure blending technology, Halide isn’t beholden to those restrictions. Halide 3.2 includes full manual ISO controls, and not just for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Speaking of non-18 Pro models, Halide 3.2 adds more features for everyone, including two new in-app Looks: Quicksilver and Dawn.

Halide 3.0 introduced a new “Looks” system, which was built alongside professional Hollywood colorist Cullen Kelly. Halide believes Looks deliver the best photo processing of any iPhone camera app, taking full advantage of iPhone’s extensive color gamut and Apple’s highly capable image sensors.

The interior of a large, dimly lit Gothic-style church features rows of wooden pews facing a central aisle toward an altar.
13
Quicksilver

Quicksilver delivers a high-contrast look with a muted color palette that skates the line between color and black-and-white photography. It’s a subdued look for those who want it.

Dawn is also subtle, but has a filmic warmth in its midtones and highlights. The shadows are pretty gentle and a bit cooler. “Honestly, this has turned into one of my favorite Looks,” Sandofsky says.

A high-angle view of a stone cathedral interior featuring vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and rows of wooden pews.
14
Dawn

Halide 3.2 is available now as a free update for existing users. Halide Mark III is free to download, but full feature access requires a purchase. New users can buy Halide Mark III for $69.99 for lifetime access. There’s also a $9.99 annual option that offers full camera and editor access, plus a $19.99 annual tier that includes in-app photography tutorials.

Image creditsHalide, Ben Sandofsky

Affiliate Disclosure PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; we may earn a commission if you buy through one.

,
Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
Halide Update to Halide Adds 48MP ProRAW and Manual Focus Depth Capture
A smartphone with a sleek black frame is displayed against a black background. The screen shows a photography interface with an image of sand dunes. The interface includes various camera settings and icons, with a large shutter button at the bottom. Halide Camera App Puts the iPhone 16’s New Camera Control to Good Use
Halide 2.13 Halide Update Turns iPhone 15 Pro’s New Action Button Into Camera Control
Three iPhone screens displayed side-by-side. The left screen shows a home screen with widgets and apps, including a clock and weather widget. The middle screen displays a text conversation. The right screen showcases the Photos app, featuring recently taken pictures. Apple’s iOS 18 Lets You Open Third-Party Camera Apps From Lock Screen
Discussion