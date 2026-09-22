Free Adobe Premiere Video Editing App Arrives on Android

Just over a year ago, Adobe released an all-new, mostly-free Premiere app for iPhone. At the time, Adobe promised that Premiere would come to Android, too. As of today, the promise has been fulfilled.

Adobe Premiere on Android has the same goal as the iOS version did last September: to make mobile video editing easier and more accessible. The app itself remains free, and users can edit as many videos as they want on their device and export them all without any watermarks or restrictions.

The app includes a multi-track timeline built for the smaller touchscreens of smartphones, templates made by real creators, an array of effects and transitions, audio editing, and more. All of these tools, which enable creators to import, edit, and export videos, are free and don’t even require a login.

There are some features inside Premiere that do require users log-in and have a paid account. For example, Premiere on Android has Firefly-powered generative AI features, including Generative Fill, Image-to-Video, and Generate Sound Effects. These require Firefly generative credits and an account.

The app also has access to Adobe Stock’s big library of video and audio assets, which, again, requires an Adobe Stock subscription of some kind. People can also generate special creative assets using their own photos and videos they bring into the app, of course, but if users require something they don’t already have, they will need to pay for it.

There are a few more things in the works for Premiere on Android, including the ability to quickly continue editing a project inside Premiere on desktop. This has been an option on iPhone since Premiere’s mobile debut last year, but Adobe says it will be “coming soon” for Android. Adobe is also working on bringing Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframes, video cropping, and beat detection to Premiere on Android as soon as it can.

“Built for how creators like you have told us you like to make and share videos, the app makes the editing tools pros use accessible and easy to use on mobile. It’s everything you need to make amazing, high-quality social content with ease,” Adobe writes.

Adobe Premiere for Android is available for free now.

Image creditsAdobe