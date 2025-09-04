Adobe Premiere on iPhone Promises Pro-Level Editing for Free

Adobe is taking another crack at mobile video editing by bringing its professional video editing app, Premiere, to iPhone later this month for free and Android later down the line.

Unlike Premiere Rush, which offers simplified video editing tools and features for mobile and desktop users, the new Premiere for mobile aims to deliver professional-quality video editing tools, albeit streamlined and refined for a mobile editing experience. Adobe promises that this new Premiere will enable professional video editing on the go without excessive complexity.

“With Premiere on iPhone, we’re bringing that same creative power that filmmakers, designers, animators, and YouTube creators use to produce hit commercials, iconic music videos, Oscar-winning films, and viral content to the most convenient place to move from capture to publish: your phone,” Adobe explains.

Premiere on iPhone will feature an uncluttered user interface but still include some trademark features and functions from Premiere Pro on desktop. The multi-track timeline, the ability to trim, layer, and fine-tune every frame, and many of Adobe’s latest AI-powered features, including automatic captions, are making the leap from desktop to mobile.

What makes a mobile device like an iPhone different from a computer is that it is not just an editing device; it is also an easy-to-use capture device. Premiere on mobile aims to make it easy for users to get assets captured using their phone into Premiere, and it also supports in-app voiceover recording and editing. An AI-powered Enhance Speech tool promises to make voiceovers crisp and clear.

As expected, Adobe Firefly is featured heavily in Premiere on mobile. Firefly can generate video, image, and audio assets, provided the user has the appropriate Adobe subscription to take full advantage. The video editing app also works alongside Adobe Stock, so users can find the right music, images, and b-roll they need for their project.

Premiere on mobile may not have all the features of Premiere Pro on desktop, but it can seamlessly connect with the full-fledged computer app. Creators can start working on a project in Premiere on mobile and then finish it on Premiere Pro when they need more precise and powerful editing tools. Premiere on mobile also supports one-tap exporting to all major social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, since not every project requires desktop-based editing.

“Editing on mobile used to mean sacrificing control or quality — but not anymore. Premiere on iPhone brings precision tools and studio-quality audio to the one device I always have with me, so I can capture and shape my ideas the moment they hit,” says Valerie Zhang, Creator and Cofounder of VX Media.

Pricing and Availability

Adobe Premiere arrives on iPhone on September 30 and is available to preorder from the Apple App Store now. The app is free to download and use, and users can export videos without watermarks at no additional cost. However, some features require generative credits, which are not free. Adobe says the Android version is in development now.

Image credits: Adobe