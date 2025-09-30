You Can Now Edit Your Videos in Premiere on iPhone for Free

Adobe announced that its Premiere video editing software was coming to iPhone earlier this month. It is now officially available in the App Store, and is entirely free to download and use.

“The trusted video editor of your favorite YouTubers, filmmakers, music video editors, and more — [Premiere is] now reimagined as a free app that delivers fast, intuitive and powerful editing for creators on the go,” writes Adobe’s Mike Polner.

Adobe Premiere on iPhone offers many of the same features as the desktop Premiere Pro app, including a multi-track timeline, high-end audio editing, AI-powered features, Adobe Stock integration, and the ability to send and receive files from Creative Cloud. This lattermost feature means that creators can start their edit on their iPhone out in the field and then bring their project into Premiere Pro on desktop to add finishing touches and finalize it. Of course, it’s also possible to finish a project on the iPhone and export it for instant sharing on social media apps like TikTok and YouTube.

Adobe built Premiere for iPhone in close collaboration with industry creators, including YouTubers, artists, and journalists.

“It’s like having a production studio in my pocket,” says Cleo Abram, Emmy-nominated journalist and the creator of the YouTube channel “Huge If True.”

Multidisciplinary artist and photographer Temi Coker says that Premiere on iPhone “has completely shortened the gap between idea and execution.”

“In the past, I would put off shooting or editing because I felt like I had to use my ‘big’ camera and wait until I got home. Now, I can shoot and edit anywhere. It gives me the freedom to just start,” Coker continues. “Enhance Speech is another game-changer. I can record straight from my iPhone mic and the audio comes out crisp and professional, as if I used studio gear. At this point, I have no excuse not to bring my ideas to life, no matter where I am.”

YouTube creator Mai Pham shoots most of her work on her smartphone, so being able to have a professional video editing app on her mobile device is a “game changer.” Pham lauds Premiere on iPhone’s “large timeline view” as evidence that the new video editing app isn’t just the desktop version squeezed down to fit the phone, but a tailor-made version for mobile workflows.

This is not Adobe’s first foray into mobile editing — remember Rush? — but it is by far the company’s most professional-oriented effort. It doesn’t have all the same features as Premiere Pro on desktop, but it includes core functionality in a mobile-friendly design.

The new app offers end-to-end video editing tools, 4K HDR editing, frame-accurate editing, captions, speed and motion effects, AI audio tools, Adobe Stock and font integration, one-tap exports, and more.

Premiere on iPhone also includes Adobe Firefly, which, unlike the core video editing features, requires a subscription. Firefly features include AI text-to-image, image-to-video, background expansion, background removal, and automatic captions. To use these Firefly-powered features, users can subscribe for $7.99 monthly or $69.99 per year.

Adobe Premiere on iPhone is available for free now from the App Store and Adobe says that an Android version is in active development.

Image credits: Adobe