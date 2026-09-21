Snapdragon-Powered Googlebook Laptops Promise Seamless Connectivity With Android

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Google have announced that the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite will now power Googlebook, a new type of laptop designed for Gemini Intelligence.

Powered by Snapdragon X Elite, the Googlebook series laptops promise all-day battery life, powerful performance, and oodles of Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) features. They also promise seamless cross-device connectivity with Android devices, including, of course, Google’s own Pixel smartphones.

Two big names in personal computing, HP and Dell, are both launching Snapdragon-powered Googlebook designs. Building on the close connection with Android, these new Googlebooks support native Android applications and games.

“The leading AI capabilities of Snapdragon X Elite have transformed personal computing and created new opportunities for more intelligent, personalized, and productive experiences,” says Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.













“Snapdragon X Elite delivers extraordinary performance and efficiency, now paired with support for native Android apps and games for Googlebook users. We are proud to work with Google as well as global OEMs, starting with Dell and HP, to enable cutting-edge capabilities of this new category of laptops powered by Snapdragon and designed for cross-device continuity for users of Android phones powered by Snapdragon,” Kondap continues.

Google’s John Solomon, Vice President and General Manager of Laptops, Tablets, and Android Enterprise, adds: “Through our work with Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon X Elite delivers the incredible performance, all-day battery life, and NPU efficiency to bring this ecosystem to life — enabling native Android apps, fluid cross-device connectivity, and intuitive Gemini Intelligence features that keep users productive and in their flow.”

Dell’s Konstantin Tuv, Head of Consumer and Gaming Products, says its new XPS Googlebook laptop will combine the “craftsmanship and innovation of XPS” with Google’s Gemini Intelligence. Tuv adds that, thanks to the capabilities and efficiency of Snapdragon X Elite, the XPS Googlebook delivers “long battery life.”

“The result is a premium laptop built specifically for Google and Android users,” Tuv concludes.

The other OEM making a new Snapdragon-powered Googlebook, HP, celebrates the Googlebook’s cross-device connectivity while noting that the HP Googlebook 14 delivers a high-end, polished design.

“The HP Googlebook 14 combines the power and efficiency of Snapdragon X Elite, the cutting-edge features of Gemini Intelligence, and access to native Android apps in a premium laptop designed to keep users productive and connected,” says Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.

As Qualcomm describes it, Dell and HP are “the first OEMs” to bring Snapdragon X Elite-powered Googlebooks to market, suggesting they may not be the last. Google itself has listed Acer, Asus, and Lenovo as additional OEM partners on its official Googlebook website.

On that same Googlebook website, Google heavily hypes up the Gemini Intelligence features. These are certainly among the main selling points.

Many readers may be familiar with Chromebooks, a series of laptops that prioritized speed and efficiency. Google quickly notes that Googlebooks are a brand-new category of flagship laptops that promise more power and performance than Chromebooks. Google adds that Googlebooks leverage “high quality materials, powerful performance, intelligence features, and seamless connectivity with your Android phone.”

Precise device specifications, pricing, and availability have not yet been announced, but PetaPixel will update this story with additional details as they become available. Preorders are slated to open for the first HP and Dell Googlebook laptops today.

Image creditsQualcomm, Google, Dell, and HP