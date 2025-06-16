Free App Creates the Perfect Custom Fujifilm Film Simulation for You

A significant part of the appeal of Fujiflim’s X and GFX Series cameras is Fujifilm’s phenomenal Film Simulations. While many photographers enjoy these carefully created simulations straight out of the box, experimental shooters can also build their own in-camera and save them as custom recipes. Photographer Oliver Mandic has built a free web tool to help Fujifilm owners craft new image recipes based on the look they want and the subject they like capturing.

Fuji X Recipe Generator is a web app that can be easily added to the home screen on iOS and Android devices. While it is currently in beta form, Mandic says it is fully functional. While he plans to refine it further, he tells PetaPixel that photographers can start experimenting with it now. He adds that this tool is and will always remain entirely free. Fuji X Recipe Generator is designed for people to have fun and “will never be” a commercial product for its creator.

It’s very straightforward to use, and the resulting image recipes depend not only on the user’s responses to a series of questions but also on the specific sensor in the camera they’re using. There are six available sensor choices, including all generations of Fujifilm X-Trans sensors, as well as the latest 40-megapixel X-Trans 5 chips. Additionally, a general “CMOS” sensor catch-all option covers non-X-Trans Fujifilm models. Users can also select their specific camera model, although this is optional.

For the purposes of an example, suppose an X-E5 owner wants to try a new recipe that they can assign directly to a custom position on the camera’s fancy Film Simulation dial.

The first important question is determining the desired overall visual look: vintage, cinematic, high contrast, soft and dreamy, or natural. From there, photographers can select a specific film stock to inspire their new creation, including Kodak Portra, Fuji Provia, Ilford HP5, or Kodak Ektar.

Additional questions focus on things like color tone (warm, cool, or neutral), preferred photographic subject (portraits, landscapes, street, travel, food, or architecture), typical lighting conditions (natural, golden hour, overcast, harsh midday Sun, low-light or indoor, or mixed lighting), preferred color saturation (muted, natural, or vibrant), preferred contrast (low, medium, or high), and the expected use of the final photos (social media, prints, commercial work, or personal archives).

After making these selections, the Fuji X Recipe Generator’s algorithm generates the required settings that photographers input into their camera to create a custom Film Simulation.

If any Fujifilm photographers require help figuring out how to input the Fuji X Recipe Generator’s results in their camera, Fuji X Weekly has a great how-to article on the topic. While Fujifilm’s built-in Film Simulation options are great, it’s always fun to experiment with custom ones. Embracing the creative process of digital photography is a big part of the overall experience Fujifilm works hard to create, after all.

Image credits: Screenshots courtesy of Oliver Mandic’s new Fuji X Recipe Generator tool. Fujifilm X-E5 product photos by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel.