OM System’s Updated 14-42mm Kit Lens Is Splashproof and Focuses Closer

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Jeremy Gray

A black OM SYSTEM 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II MSC zoom lens for mirrorless cameras, shown against a white background.

Alongside the new OM System PEN, OM Digital Solutions has announced the refreshed M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III standard zoom lens. This compact new kit lens offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 28-84mm, making it well-suited to a wide variety of scenarios.

The biggest difference between this new “Mark III” kit lens and its predecessor is its ruggedness. The lens is now IPX1-rated and features a splash-proof, dust-proof design. This is similar to what OM Digital Solutions did last year with its refreshed 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II prime lenses, although in that case, the 17mm f/1.8 II also ditched its predecessor’s focus clutch design.

A person's hands hold a silver and black digital camera with a zoom lens, with their finger resting on the mode dial.

There is another meaningful change. Whereas the now-discontinued Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II lens could focus as close as 25 centimeters (9.8 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.19x, the new version can focus as close as 13 centimeters (5.1 inches), delivering a max magnification of 0.26x at 14mm (0.53x equivalent in 35mm terms).

A transparent, wireframe-style 3D render of a camera lens with red internal rings and visible glass elements, labeled "M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 14-42mm 1:3.5-5.6".

This new 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens is not to be confused with the existing OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens, a pancake lens with electronic zoom. That lens has eight elements arranged in seven groups and weighs just 93 grams (3.3 ounces). It is not IPX1-rated.

A black OM SYSTEM 14-42mm camera lens stands upright against a white background, showing its zoom ring, focal length markings, and splash-proof label.
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The new OM System M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III has eight elements in seven groups, too, including three aspherical lenses. It weighs 125 grams (4.4 ounces) and is 50.5 millimeters (1.99 inches) long. The lens accepts 46mm front filters.

Sample Photos

A three-story green corner building with white trim, ornate window moldings, and black iron balconies, situated at a street intersection with two blurred pedestrians walking by.
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Pricing and Availability

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens will be available in late October for a suggested retail price of $349.99 in the United States and $499.99 in Canada. This is the same price as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ.

The new 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens will also be available in two kits with the OM System PEN camera. One kit includes just the 14-42mm lens, and it’s $1,099.99 ($1,549.99 CAD), a $100 premium over the body-only PEN. There’s a second kit with the new 14-42mm zoom lens plus the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 R telephoto zoom lens, which is $1,299.99 ($1,799.99 CAD).

OM System M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 IIIBuy new on B&HOM System M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 IIIBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsOM System

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