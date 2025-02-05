OM System 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II Prime Lenses Go Metal but Ditch the Focus Clutch

OM Digital Solutions announced revised versions of its M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 and 25mm f/1.8 prime lenses, compact companions ideal for use alongside the stylish new OM System OM-3 camera.

The improved “mark II” versions of the two primes are optically identical to their aging predecessors but feature some notable design changes.

Much has changed since the original Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 lens was announced in 2012 and the M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 in 2014. Since then, Olympus has sold its imaging business, which is now OM Digital Solutions, and OM Digital Solutions has been giving OM System lenses better weather sealing. The 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II follow suit, getting upgraded IPX1-rated protection against dust and moisture. The original versions did not offer any particular special sealing or ruggedness.

OM System lenses also opt for higher-quality materials when it makes sense, so the old plastic bodies are gone and replaced with more metal. The original 17mm f/1.8 weighs 120 grams (4.2 ounces), while the 17mm f/1.8 II is 112 grams (just under four ounces). The new 25mm f/1.8 prime is 156 grams (5.5 ounces), 20 grams heavier than the original. In both cases, the new f/1.8 primes are very lightweight.

They are also compact. The OM System 17mm f/1.8 II is 37.6 millimeters (1.5 inches) long, while the 25mm f/1.8 II is 42 millimeters (1.7 inches). They are both a scant bit longer than their predecessors, although photographers would be hard-pressed to notice without studying them. Like the old versions, the new ones accept 46mm front filters.

Beyond negligibly different weights and dimensions, another much more noticeable design change is on offer. While the older primes feature manual focus clutches, meaning photographers can swap between automatic and manual focus by moving the pushing or pulling the focus ring, the mark II versions do not feature a focus clutch. Instead, users swap between focus modes on the camera itself. This is probably a downgrade for some users, but it arrives alongside some apparent improvements.

The OM System 17mm f/1.8 II, which offers about the same field of view as a 35mm prime on a full-frame camera, features nine elements in six groups, like its predecessor. It features a DSA lens, one HR lens, and two aspherical lenses. It also has OM System’s ZERO coating to prevent ghosting and flare. The lens can focus as close as 0.25 meters (0.82 feet), delivering a maximum magnification of 0.08x (0.16x in 35mm equivalent terms).

The OM System 25mm f/1.8 II, a “nifty fifty” for Micro Four Thirds, includes nine elements across seven groups. Of these, there are two aspherical elements, and the lens also has ZERO coating. The lens also focuses to 0.25 meters, but given its longer focal length, its max magnification is 0.12x (0.24x equivalent). Both prime lenses feature seven-bladed aperture diaphragms.

Pricing and Availability

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 II and M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 II will be available by the end of February for $549.99 ($769.99 CAD) and $499.99 ($699.99 CAD).

Image credits: OM System