OM System 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II Prime Lenses Go Metal but Ditch the Focus Clutch

Jeremy Gray

Two black camera lenses, labeled OM SYSTEM, are displayed side by side. The lens on the left is a 17mm f/1.8 and the one on the right is a 25mm f/1.8. Both lenses feature "SPLASH PROOF" labeling and have a sleek design.

OM Digital Solutions announced revised versions of its M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 and 25mm f/1.8 prime lenses, compact companions ideal for use alongside the stylish new OM System OM-3 camera.

The improved “mark II” versions of the two primes are optically identical to their aging predecessors but feature some notable design changes.

Close-up of a person holding a vintage-style camera in their hands outdoors. The camera has a silver body and a large lens. The background is blurred, suggesting an elevated or scenic location.
OM System M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 II

Much has changed since the original Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 lens was announced in 2012 and the M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 in 2014. Since then, Olympus has sold its imaging business, which is now OM Digital Solutions, and OM Digital Solutions has been giving OM System lenses better weather sealing. The 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II follow suit, getting upgraded IPX1-rated protection against dust and moisture. The original versions did not offer any particular special sealing or ruggedness.

Transparent 3D rendering of a camera lens with red accents, revealing the internal components. The lens has visible text including "M.Zuiko Digital" and "Diameter 46." The background is black, emphasizing the intricate details of the lens structure.
The OM System 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II (seen here) feature improved weather sealing and are IPX1-rated.

OM System lenses also opt for higher-quality materials when it makes sense, so the old plastic bodies are gone and replaced with more metal. The original 17mm f/1.8 weighs 120 grams (4.2 ounces), while the 17mm f/1.8 II is 112 grams (just under four ounces). The new 25mm f/1.8 prime is 156 grams (5.5 ounces), 20 grams heavier than the original. In both cases, the new f/1.8 primes are very lightweight.

A retro-style black and silver camera with a "OM-3" label is perched on a stone surface. It features a prominent lens with text on the rim, set against a blurred background of green foliage. A green strap is attached to the camera.
The new OM-3 camera and M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 II lens

They are also compact. The OM System 17mm f/1.8 II is 37.6 millimeters (1.5 inches) long, while the 25mm f/1.8 II is 42 millimeters (1.7 inches). They are both a scant bit longer than their predecessors, although photographers would be hard-pressed to notice without studying them. Like the old versions, the new ones accept 46mm front filters.

Beyond negligibly different weights and dimensions, another much more noticeable design change is on offer. While the older primes feature manual focus clutches, meaning photographers can swap between automatic and manual focus by moving the pushing or pulling the focus ring, the mark II versions do not feature a focus clutch. Instead, users swap between focus modes on the camera itself. This is probably a downgrade for some users, but it arrives alongside some apparent improvements.

A black OM System 25mm f/1.8 II camera lens with a ribbed focus ring and labeled "Splash Proof." The lens shows a green tint on the glass and markings for distance in feet and meters.
The new “mark II” lenses lack the manual focus clutch of their predecessors.

The OM System 17mm f/1.8 II, which offers about the same field of view as a 35mm prime on a full-frame camera, features nine elements in six groups, like its predecessor. It features a DSA lens, one HR lens, and two aspherical lenses. It also has OM System’s ZERO coating to prevent ghosting and flare. The lens can focus as close as 0.25 meters (0.82 feet), delivering a maximum magnification of 0.08x (0.16x in 35mm equivalent terms).

The OM System 25mm f/1.8 II, a “nifty fifty” for Micro Four Thirds, includes nine elements across seven groups. Of these, there are two aspherical elements, and the lens also has ZERO coating. The lens also focuses to 0.25 meters, but given its longer focal length, its max magnification is 0.12x (0.24x equivalent). Both prime lenses feature seven-bladed aperture diaphragms.

A person wearing a woven brown garment holds a vintage-style OM System OM-3 camera with a large lens. The background shows a blurred natural outdoor setting.
OM System positions its new 17mm f/1.8 II, shown here, and 25mm f/1.8 II lenses as ideal companions for the OM-3 camera.

Pricing and Availability

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 II and M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 II will be available by the end of February for $549.99 ($769.99 CAD) and $499.99 ($699.99 CAD).

Image credits: OM System

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Olympus 17mm f/1.8 Prime to Cost $500 and Hit Stores in December
Olympus Unveils a Titanium OM-D E-M5 II, 8mm f/1.8, and 7-14mm f/2.8
A man smiles and points at a camera he is holding. The camera has no lens attached. Behind him, a logo reads "Micro Four Thirds" on a dark background. The Best Micro Four Thirds Lenses for Every Situation
Four camera lenses floating against a vibrant, cosmic background with colorful explosions of blue, red, and green nebula-like effects. The Best Lenses for Micro Four Thirds Cameras in 2025
Discussion