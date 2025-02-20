OM System’s Upcoming Mid-Range Telephoto Zoom Looks the Part of a Pro-Grade Lens

OM System’s CEO kicked off the new year with an open letter saying the company would be releasing a new camera and new lenses. The company has already hit some of these benchmarks, debuting the OM-3 camera and multiple new lenses. However, OM is far from done, and an updated lens roadmap has just been published.

OM Digital Solutions’ new lens roadmap, its first updated roadmap since January 2024, has one significant difference: It now features a product photo and a tentative release window for the previously mysterious telephoto zoom.

OM System fans now know the telephoto zoom lens will be white, a design that has previously been reserved for just the company’s ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC 1.25x IS Pro flagship telephoto zoom lens. That fantastic lens offers a 300-800mm equivalent focal length range and sets photographers back an eye-watering $7,500. It is by every possible measure a flagship, professional-grade lens for wildlife and sports photographers.

While OM System is still playing some info very close to its vest, including the exact focal length range and aperture of its upcoming telephoto zoom lens, the apparent size and shape, plus the white barrel, suggests it will be aimed at high-end enthusiasts and professional photographers. The zoom range will be around 40mm to 150mm, perhaps a little longer, similar to an 80-300mm lens in 35mm equivalent terms.

In an ideal world, the new telephoto zoom lens will be more affordable than the ED 150-400mm f/4.5. Given its shorter focal length range, it may even offer photographers a faster maximum aperture. Seeing how the new zoom compares to the existing ED 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro will be especially fascinating.

It's also worth considering that OM System could release lenses that are not seen on its lens roadmap. For example, alongside the OM System OM-3 camera announcement in early February, OM System also announced updated versions of its ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3, 17mm f/1.8, and 25mm f/1.8 lenses.

While these were minor updates across the board, they weren’t featured on any lens roadmap. OM System has been consistently updating some of its older lenses, adding better weather resistance and improved image stabilization, so photographers shouldn’t be surprised if more “mark II” lenses drop this year.

However, the fact that an all-new lens is coming soon should be welcome news for OM System photographers.

Image credits: OM System