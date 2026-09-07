The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 Is Getting a Very Nice Dedicated Viewfinder

Fujifilm has announced the development of the VF-GFXC2, an external electronic viewfinder (EVF) for the Eterna 55 cinema camera. It promises a mix of high resolution, brightness, and an aspect ratio that matches the Eterna’s 4:3 open gate.

At launch, the Eterna 55 only had the option of an external LCD, but no viewfinder. At IBC in Amsterdam last year, an example of a proposed EVF was making its rounds to select media and cinematographers, so the announcement that it is actually coming isn’t too much of a surprise.

The VF-GFXC2 features an OLED panel with a resolution of 2048×1536 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits along with a native 4:3 aspect ratio to be the most effective display of the full 4:3 open-gate GFX image format. Fujifilm also says it included a large eyecup to block ambient light so that camera operators can effectively confirm focus and fine subject details.

Fujifilm also says that the EVF will optimize display characteristics based on screen brightness, allowing users to confirm natural image tones even when brightness settings are adjusted.

“We are delighted to announce a dedicated EVF for GFX ETERNA 55 that we believe will meet the demands of modern filmmakers everywhere,” John Blackwood, director, Brand & Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions at Fujifilm North America Corporation says. “Viewfinders have long provided a mode of isolation for camera operators to place their focus on image composition – to effectively see a scene and craft the story. The OLED panel used in this EVF provides exceptional contrast with high brightness and resolution, allowing any user to see picture in fantastic detail.”

The VF-GFXC2 is slated to arrive before the end of the year, although no specific date was provided.

The Eterna ProRemote App

In addition to the viewfinder, Fujifilm also announced the Eterna ProRemote app for iOS and iPadOS. The app can connect to the mobile device via Bluetooth, WiFi, or wired LAN, which Fujifilm says supports the needs of a variety of production types, ranging from single remote operation to multi-camera setups with up to four connected cameras.

The app allows immediate, easy connection to the Eterna camera without detailed networking information and gives wireless control of the camera over to the mobile device. The app can be used to change camera settings and adjust the focus, iris, and zoom parameters all while viewing the live camera feed. The app can also serve as an additional monitoring output, giving users a flexible monitoring option, depending on the production environment, Fujifilm says. The app is available starting today.

Image creditsFujifilm