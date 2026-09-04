Manfrotto Adds a Dedicated Video Tripod to Its ONE System

Manfrotto has announced the ONE Video, rounding out its ONE System tripods with a dedicated professional video option.

The Manfrotto ONE System is based around a simple connector that lets users swap heads and sticks easily on set. In 2025, it launched the ONE Hybrid, designed to work for both photographers and videographers. It followed that up a year later with the ONE Photo, which it said was designed to work specifically for stills capture. It makes sense, then, that now a few months later, it has a dedicated video tripod to round out its line.

The ONE Video is launching alongside the 502X Fluid Video Head, which Manfrotto says combines precise fluid control with greater payload capacity. Together, the ONE Video tripod promises to combine portability and stability for professional settings. The legs of the tripod use a non-round profile which the company says improves torsional rigidity and helps maintain stability during panning movements.

Those legs use Manfrotto’s XTEND mechanism, which it says allows all the leg sections to deploy simultaneously in a single movement and also allows height to be adjusted more easily. Since this tripod does not have a center column, leg adjustment is the only way to fine-tune height. Luckily, Manfrotto has a solution.

“Designed specifically for video production, ONE Video incorporates an integrated leveling system that enables creators to achieve precise horizon alignment in seconds, eliminating guesswork and helping ensure level shots without interrupting the flow of production,” the company says. “Adjustable leg angles and modular feet provide dependable support across a wide range of shooting environments, while integrated Easy Link connections allow monitors, lights, microphones, and other accessories to be mounted directly to the tripod.”

The aforementioned 502X Fluid Head can be paired with the ONE Video tripod legs, but it’s not the only option. Manfrotto also has the existing 500X Fluid Head, which the company says is better suited to hybrid camera workflows, since those systems don’t have so much weight as to need the bigger, beefier 502X head. The smaller head has a counterbalance system and is optimized for cameras weighing up to 2.4 kilograms at a 55mm center of gravity. The 502X head ups that to 4.4 kilograms.

Either head uses Manfrotto’s side-lock camera plate mechanism and is fully compatible with the XCHANGE quick release ecosystem that is the core of Manfrotto’s “ONE” brand.













The Manfrotto ONE Video tripod with the 502X fluid head is available for $600, while the option with the smaller 500X head costs $520.

Image creditsManfrotto