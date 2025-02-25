Manfrotto Celebrates 50 Years With Five Stylish New Tripod Kits

Manfrotto announced five new tripod kits to celebrate 50 years as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of photography and video equipment.

In an homage to its iconic 055 and 190 tripod ranges, Manfrotto’s new expanded tripod kits include three new models for photographers and two for videographers. All of the kits feature Arca-Swiss compatibility, bringing seamless accessory integration to the line. They are all being released in a special all-black edition to celebrate Manfrotto’s 50 years of excellence and Italian craftsmanship.

Manfrotto Photo Kits

The new Manfrotto photo kits come in three different options: an aluminum three-section 190 tripod with no center column and a 496 ball head, an aluminum three-section 055 tripod with a center column and XPRO ball head, or a carbon fiber four-section tripod with Q90 column and XPRO ball head.

Photographers looking for an affordable, lightweight option may be most interested in the new aluminum Manfrotto 190. The budget-friendly aluminum version is targeted towards urban and travel photographers. The tripod is full size, offering professional-grade features in a lightweight and portable kit.

Manfrotto Photo vs Video Kits

The new black editions of the legendary 055 range honor the legacy of the original 055 with the upgraded modern look. They will be available as either a photo or video kit, with material choices of aluminum or carbon fiber.

As a photo kit, the 055 will feature the XPRO ball head with Arca-Swiss compatibility.

Conversely, the video kits pair the 055 tripod with a leveling column and 502 video head for a portable but stable combination. The video kit combination is best suited for mirrorless cameras or compact camcorders.

Availability

The new 055 and 190 models are available now from authorized Manfrotto retailers. The photo-oriented tripods start at $299.95, while the two video models are $499.95 and $699.95, depending on whether customers opt for aluminum or carbon fiber.

B&H has two configurations available for preorder, including the Manfrotto 055XPRO 4-section Photo AS Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit for $699.95 and the Manfrotto 190X3 3-Section Photo AS Aluminum Tripod Kit for $299.95.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of Manfrotto