Manfrotto Celebrates 50 Years With Five Stylish New Tripod Kits

A person with long hair, wearing a hat and a black backpack, is using a camera on a tripod. They are outdoors, standing in front of a rocky landscape. The lighting is warm and the setting suggests a natural environment.
Manfrotto 190 kit in use by photographer Philip Thurston.

Manfrotto announced five new tripod kits to celebrate 50 years as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of photography and video equipment.

In an homage to its iconic 055 and 190 tripod ranges, Manfrotto’s new expanded tripod kits include three new models for photographers and two for videographers. All of the kits feature Arca-Swiss compatibility, bringing seamless accessory integration to the line. They are all being released in a special all-black edition to celebrate Manfrotto’s 50 years of excellence and Italian craftsmanship.

Two men in formal attire stand among a large number of camera tripods arranged in rows. The tripods create a repetitive pattern around them. The image is in black and white.

Manfrotto Photo Kits

The new Manfrotto photo kits come in three different options: an aluminum three-section 190 tripod with no center column and a 496 ball head, an aluminum three-section 055 tripod with a center column and XPRO ball head, or a carbon fiber four-section tripod with Q90 column and XPRO ball head.

Photographers looking for an affordable, lightweight option may be most interested in the new aluminum Manfrotto 190. The budget-friendly aluminum version is targeted towards urban and travel photographers. The tripod is full size, offering professional-grade features in a lightweight and portable kit.

A person holds a DSLR camera with a large lens mounted on a tripod by the beach. The ocean waves are blurred in the background, indicating movement or a long exposure setting.
Philip Thurston with the Manfrotto 190 tripod kit.

A person wearing a smartwatch adjusts a black adjustable pole, possibly part of a tripod or similar equipment, using a locking mechanism. The background is blurred, emphasizing the focus on the hand and the device.

Close-up of a Manfrotto 190 tripod leg, showing the brand name and model number in silver text against a black finish, with a blurred background.

Close-up of a black Manfrotto tripod with red accents, set against a blurred outdoor background.

A camera with a large lens mounted on a tripod by the water. A person's hand is adjusting the camera, which has an open articulating screen. The background is blurred, showing a rocky shoreline and calm water.

Manfrotto Photo vs Video Kits

The new black editions of the legendary 055 range honor the legacy of the original 055 with the upgraded modern look. They will be available as either a photo or video kit, with material choices of aluminum or carbon fiber.

As a photo kit, the 055 will feature the XPRO ball head with Arca-Swiss compatibility.

Conversely, the video kits pair the 055 tripod with a leveling column and 502 video head for a portable but stable combination. The video kit combination is best suited for mirrorless cameras or compact camcorders.

A woman stands outdoors preparing a camera on a tripod. She is wearing a casual shirt and has short, dark hair. In the background, there are mountains, rocks, and a cloudy sky at sunset.
Annemarie Sterian showcases the Manfrotto 055 kit.

A person is adjusting a black camera on a tripod. They are wearing a gray shirt, a ring, and have colorful painted nails. The focus is on the camera and tripod, with a blurred background.

A close-up of a tripod labeled "Gitzo GT2542" standing on sandy ground outdoors. The background features rocks and greenery under a clear sky.

A black camera mounted on a tripod is set up on a sandy beach. In the background, large rocks and blurred buildings are visible. The scene is illuminated by natural sunlight.

A camera on a tripod is set up on a sandy beach, facing the ocean. Large rocks are in the background, with clear blue skies and a few scattered clouds above. Waves gently crash onto the shore.

Availability

The new 055 and 190 models are available now from authorized Manfrotto retailers. The photo-oriented tripods start at $299.95, while the two video models are $499.95 and $699.95, depending on whether customers opt for aluminum or carbon fiber.

B&H has two configurations available for preorder, including the Manfrotto 055XPRO 4-section Photo AS Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit for $699.95 and the Manfrotto 190X3 3-Section Photo AS Aluminum Tripod Kit for $299.95.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of Manfrotto

