Manfrotto’s New ONE Hybrid Tripod Aims to Work Equally Well for Photo and Video

Manfrotto has unveiled the ONE Hybrid Tripod, a new support system designed for professional content creators who need a tripod well-suited for both photography and videography.

The company says that users have typically had to prioritize one over the other, photo versus video, and that the ONE Hybrid Tripod is the first suitable tripod that meets the demands of both types of image capture.

“The ONE Hybrid Tripod is the result of an extensive user research program involving professionals across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.,” says Paolo Frison, Manfrotto Program Director. “From field tests with mirrorless creators in Tokyo and Los Angeles to workshops with our top partners in Europe and Asia, every feature, from the new leg shape to the XCHANGE system, was driven by real-world feedback. We didn’t just design for hybrid creators; we designed with them.”

Designed and built in Italy, the ONE Tripod is available in both carbon fiber and aluminum models, promising to adapt to any shooting style. The new leg shape Frison referenced moves away from a traditional cylinder toward a flatter profile, similar to what Peak Design did with its Travel Tripod, (https://petapixel.com/2019/05/21/peak-design-made-a-travel-tripod-with-game-changing-compactness/) which promises the stability of a typical tripod but with improved torsional resistance for smooth video panning. Further, the new XTEND system, a patented mechanism, allows users to deploy all the leg sections simultaneously in a single action, ensuring super-swift setups.

The Manfrotto ONE Tripod includes a new center column design that can be tilted horizontally for overhead and lay-flat photography and adjusted for leveling so that users do not need to adjust the legs themselves on uneven terrain. The column can also be entirely removed for extreme low-angle shooting.

Another key feature on the new tripod is the new XCHANGE quick release system. This allows users to swap tripod heads, sliders, and other accessories in a single action without the need for specialized tools. Swapping from a photo-friendly head to a video one like the Manfrotto 500X Fluid Video Head promises to be extremely straightforward.

“The fluid drag system offers smooth pan and tilt movement, and a selectable counterbalance optimized for cameras around 2.4 kg, delivers extra control. A hinged camera plate makes it easy to switch between landscape and portrait orientations, giving creators greater flexibility without interrupting their workflow,” Manfrotto says.

“I’ve been through a lot of tripods over the years, some good, some not so much, but the ONE Hybrid is definitely going into my regular kit,” says professional content creator, Alex Boulton. “It’s one of the few supports I’ve used that genuinely works for both photo and video without compromise. The transitions are quick, the movements feel solid and smooth, and it doesn’t get in the way when I’m working fast. Manfrotto clearly had creators in mind with this, it just works, and that makes my job a lot easier.”

The Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Tripod comes in aluminum and carbon fiber versions and is available with or without the 500X Fluid Video Head. Manfrotto has not yet disclosed pricing or availability information. This story will be updated as soon as those details become available.

Image credits: Manfrotto