I’m Really Digging Adobe Camera Raw’s New Glow Effect

Opinion
Jeremy Gray

A triptych showing a dark alleyway with trash bins, a cluster of pink cosmos flowers, and a green-framed window covered in ivy.

Adobe Camera Raw 18.6 arrived recently, bringing a rather interesting new Glow feature in its Effects panel that could easily fly under the radar. With this new tool, photographers can easily create an Orton effect or mimic film halation, delivering some pretty cool looks.

So far, this new Glow tool is only available inside Adobe Camera Raw in Photoshop, but there’s little doubt it will make its way into Lightroom at some point. You can access it through ACR’s Effects panel, which includes sliders like Texture, Clarity, Dehaze, Vignette, and Grain. Below those is the new Glow slider, which itself has some nested options.

A digital interface showing an Effects panel with sliders for texture, clarity, dehaze, vignette, grain, and glow, alongside a dropdown menu for glow styles including Diffusion, Bloom, and Halation.
Adobe Camera Raw’s new Glow sliders are located in the Effects panel

First, there is Glow itself. This is a global control for the amount of glow applied to an image. Below that are three sliders for Range, Spread, and Warmth. As Photoshop expert Greg Benz explains, Range affects which tones are targeted by the effect, Spread determines how far beyond a targeted area the effect will go, and Warmth, as expected, controls whether the tone of the effect is blue (cool) or orange (warm).

Several pink cosmos flowers with yellow centers bloom in a soft-focus garden setting.
Adobe Camera Raw Glow (Diffusion) example

There is also a drop-down menu for style, in which users can select Diffusion, Bloom, or Halation. Diffusion is a sort of general Orton-style glow. Bloom is significantly more targeted toward the brightest areas of the frame. Halation is styled more like simulated film halation, which gives light sources a strong, red bloom effect. If you’re interested in seeing what a strong halation effect looks like with real film, check out Raf Lopes’ CineStill 800T review for PetaPixel. That film is halation-heavy. It’s a vibe.

A view through a doorway into a narrow, dimly lit alleyway lined with blue trash bins and brick walls.
Adobe Camera Raw Glow (Halation) example

Like most special effects, it’s all too easy to go super overboard with the new Glow inside ACR. Most of the samples throughout this article are all at maximum strength to help illustrate the effect. This is certainly not what I’d do in normal situations.

You can also combine the Glow effects with the masking tools inside Adobe Camera Raw, which opens up many more possibilities for photographers looking for highly localized glow.

A green-framed window with six panes is surrounded by climbing ivy on a white wall, featuring a single green shutter on the right.
No Glow
A green-framed window with shutters is surrounded by climbing ivy on a white wall, with sunlight reflecting off the glass.
A little bit of Glow (Bloom)

Like most special effects, Glow isn’t useful in every situation and works best with a light touch. A subtle Glow can add a bit of dreaminess to many types of photos, including landscapes and portraits.

Delicate white cherry blossoms bloom on thin branches against a soft, sunlit bokeh background.
Adobe Camera Raw Glow (Bloom) example. This is pretty heavy-handed, but some people are into that.

I personally like the effect for certain situations, like night photos, backlit subjects, or when I’m just seeking a bit of film-inspired style. The Halation style, in particular, is quite nice and certainly trendy right now. We’ve seen Halation pop up as an editing effect in many photo editing apps lately, especially on mobile.

A calm harbor at dawn features several moored fishing boats, a wooden pier on the left, and distant forested islands.
A subtle Adobe Camera Raw Glow (Bloom) effect can mimic the look of a light early-morning fog or mist. I like it.
A calm harbor at dusk features several fishing boats moored near wooden piers and rocky shorelines under a hazy sky.
Here’s the same photo without any Glow applied.

Adobe Camera Raw version 18.6 is available to Creative Cloud subscribers now as a free update. It also added a new Trim feature to the Crop & Expand panel, and a new Metadata Info Panel to provide read-only details about an image inside Adobe Camera Raw. I highly recommend photographers try the new Glow sliders. It may be just what some of your RAW photos needed.

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