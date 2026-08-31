Sigma’s Aizu Prime Cine Lens Lineup Just Became Much More Versatile

Sigma has announced three new Aizu Prime cinema lenses. The 21mm T1.3 LF, 100mm T1.3 LF, and 125mm T1.3 LF join eight existing T1.3 Sigma Aizu lenses, which previously ranged from 25mm to 75mm.

The new 21mm, 100mm, and 125mm T1.3 prime lenses all promise to significantly expand the versatility of the Sigma Aizu Prime lineup, which has thus proven to be extremely impressive, delivering outstanding sharpness, falloff, and characterful flare characteristics.













When Sigma first unveiled the Aizu Prime Line in June 2025, it promised that 18mm, 21mm, 100mm, and 125mm Sigma Aizu Prime Line lenses were in development. The 18mm T1.3 remains in development, and there’s no word yet on when it might arrive.

Like the eight Aizu Prime lenses released last year, the trio of upcoming ones promises a completely consistent look, meaning the same color balance, contrast performance, and flare characteristics as before. They also promise beautiful and consistent bokeh and falloff.

“While maintaining modern sharpness, they avoid rigid or harsh depictions — delivering a natural, organic look,” Sigma says of its Aizu Prime lenses. “They provide quiet elegance and depth to the image, with distortion and focus breathing carefully minimized to ensure visual consistency, even in dynamic scenes.”

PetaPixel has used Aizu Prime lenses extensively for its videos, and they have consistently impressed.

“While they are clean, they also have character,” says PetaPixel‘s Jordan Drake. “That’s a rare combination, especially at this price.”

The Aizu Primes also have generous φ46.3mm image circles across the board, meaning they fully cover full-frame image sensors. They also work with some large-format cameras, like the Arri Alexa LF Open Gate and VistaVision. PetaPixel has used them on the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, too.

The 21mm, 100mm, and 125mm Aizu Primes promise the same professional-grade build quality as the first eight lenses. They are relatively compact and lightweight, with a wide focus angle and equal-pitch aperture rings. They are compatible with Cooke /i + Zeiss eXtended Data to deliver real-time lens metadata, too.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma Aizu Prime 21mm T1.3 LF, 100mm T1.3 LF, and 125mm T1.3 LF lenses will be available in November for $9,799 each.

Image creditsSigma