Sigma’s CEO Talks Cinema, Autofocus, BF Sales, and More! | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team is in Burbank, California at the Sigma west coast headquarters to meet with the company’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki and discuss the company’s new set of Aizu Prime cinema lenses.

With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses. Join today! It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year.

Surprise! The PetaPixel Podcast team is back together in the same room for back-to-back weeks, this time in Southern California just ahead of the CineGear Expo in Los Angeles to talk with Sigma’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki about the company’s new line of cinema primes and cinema zoom lenses with autofocus. This week, Sigma announced the Aizu Prime Line, the world’s first cinema lens series to feature fast T1.3 apertures across all focal lengths — 12 of which will be available in August with four more coming shortly thereafter. Beyond that, Sigma also said that the previously revealed Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF would be joined by the Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF as the first two lenses in its autofocus-equipped zoom lens cinema line.

Yamaki sits down with Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake to talk about these new lenses and more in an interview you won’t want to miss.

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: