Sigma’s 12-Lens Aizu Prime Line Series Is World’s First With T1.3 Aperture Across the Board

Sigma Corporation has announced the Aizu Prime Line, the world’s first cinema lens series to feature fast T1.3 apertures across all focal lengths. The professional-grade Aizu Prime Line features a dozen prime lenses, ranging from 18mm to 125mm, all covering full-frame image areas.

Available in PL and Sony E-mount, the Aizu Prime Line large-format cinema lenses promise modern sharpness and what Sigma calls an “organic and naturally soft look.” The company says its new cinema prime lenses, which have been designed from the ground up for video and are not rehoused optics, bring “rich texture and depth to visuals.”

A big part of achieving that goal is the fast and bright T1.3 aperture. Sigma says this aperture enables a very shallow depth of field, “graceful” bokeh, and versatility in low-light situations.

Each lens in the Aizu Prime Line series features an optical system developed exclusively for cinema. To achieve a cinematic look, Sigma has worked diligently to ensure that visuals appear natural and are consistent across the entire lineup. The lenses have been engineered to control distortion and minimize focus breathing, two especially important factors for cinematographers.

While Sigma has announced a dozen Aizu Prime Line lenses, it is worth noting that the series will be released in at least two waves. Eight core lenses, ranging from 25mm to 75mm, will launch first, followed by 18mm and 21mm wide-angle lenses, as well as 100mm and 125mm telephoto primes. Due to this staggered release plan, complete physical specifications are only available for the initial eight lenses. The remaining four primes are still being finalized, including details regarding their front diameters and weights.

Speaking of size, the core eight lenses all feature unified 95mm front diameters, ensuring a consistent workflow. These eight lenses, the 25mm T1.3 LF, 27mm T1.3 LF, 32mm T1.3 LF, 35mm T1.3 LF, 40mm T1.3 LF, 50mm T1.3 LF, 65mm T1.3 LF, and 75mm T1.3 LF, range in length from 125 millimeters (five inches) to 128.8 millimeters (5.1 inches). They vary only slightly in weight, with the lightest lenses tipping the scales at 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) and the heaviest, the 75mm T1.3, weighing 1.7 kilograms (3.8 pounds). These measurements are specific to the PL-mount versions, and the E-mount versions will differ slightly. Again, the 18mm, 21mm, 100mm, and 125mm Sigma Aizu Prime Line lenses are still being finalized.

The eight core Aizu Prime lenses are relatively compact and lightweight despite their fast T1.3 apertures. The lenses are designed to work seamlessly as part of a handheld or gimbal-based workflow, Sigma promises.

The Sigma Aizu Prime Line are manual focus lenses, as is par for the course for this type of heavily specialized cinema lens. Close-focusing distances range from 0.31 meters (one foot) to 0.73 meters (2.5 feet) for the core eight lenses. Sigma says that these close-focusing distances enable filmmakers to capture “striking close-up shots,” which can help create visual tension and dramatic effects.

While some specifications for the wide-angle and telephoto lenses are not yet available, one thing is guaranteed: All 12 Sigma Aizu Prime Line lenses will cover a 46.3-millimeter image circle. This ensures that the lenses provide complete coverage for full-frame and Super35 formats, plus coverage for some of the latest large-format cameras, including the Arri Alexa LF Open Gate and VistaVision.

“This capability enables uncompromised filmmaking across a diverse range of projects,” Sigma says.

The Sigma Aizu Prime lenses support Zeiss eXtended Data, enabling them to deliver real-time lens metadata during shooting. This also allows the support of distortion and shading correction data, which should simplify editing and VFX workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The eight core Sigma Aizu Prime Line lenses ranging from 25mm to 75mm will launch in August for $8,299 each. Sigma has not yet shared release information for the additional four lenses, but PetaPixel will share that news when it is available.

PetaPixel is at CineGear in Los Angeles and will be going hands-on with the new Sigma Aizu Prime lenses.

