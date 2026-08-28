Sigma Is Changing How You Order the 14mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens Again

The excellent Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art lens has had a tumultuous existence. Sigma is again changing how photographers can get their hands on the lens starting in December. It may be good news overall.

The Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens was announced in June 2023 and immediately proved impressive. It is a one-of-a-kind fast ultrawide lens that truly excels at landscape and astrophotography.

It’s a great lens, but it’s also complex and packed with large, sophisticated lens elements. It’s of little surprise that Sigma has had trouble keeping up with the demand.













To that end, nearly a year ago, Sigma changed the lens’s name to fit its new branding and shifted to a timed special-order system. Basically, Sigma opened orders for a limited time at semi-regular intervals, produced lenses afterward, and then shipped them to customers. In last year’s case, orders were accepted from September 4 through October 31, and shipping was slated to begin in March earlier this year. At the time, Sigma said the next order window would open up sometime in 2026.

But as reported by Asobinet, Sigma has announced that it is yet again changing how photographers can purchase the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG Art lens.

“We have decided to change the production method for the ‘Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art’ lens, which was previously available for order only during limited periods, to a build-to-order system where orders will be accepted at any time,” Sigma says in a machine-translated statement.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and all parties involved who are waiting for our products. We ask for your patience until we can begin accepting orders,” the company continues.

Sigma adds that it will begin accepting orders for its 14mm f/1.4 DG Art lens at “any time” beginning on December 1, 2026. The company believes it will start shipping lenses beginning the following month. Orders will be fulfilled sequentially, meaning first-come, first-served.

In theory, this should mean that photographers will wait less time for the 14mm f/1.4 DG Art. That is clearly Sigma’s hope. It also means Sigma will presumably produce 14mm f/1.4 lenses continuously, rather than in large batches.

Right now, photographers in the US can easily get the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG Art for both E-mount and L-Mount through authorized retailers like B&H. The lens is not available directly through Sigma right now.

Image creditsSigma and Chris Niccolls. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.