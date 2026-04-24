Godox’s $249 Macro Twin Flash Is Made for Lighting Close-Up Photos

Godox has introduced the MF-T76S Macro Twin Flash, a dedicated macro lighting system designed to deliver precise, controllable illumination for close-up photography. The system is designed for photographers working with subjects such as insects, food, plants, jewelry, and product detail work.

A Dedicated Lighting System for Macro Precision

The MF-T76S is built specifically for macro and close-up shooting, where directional control and fine exposure adjustment are critical. The system is composed of a hot shoe-mounted controller and a dual-head flash unit that mounts directly onto a lens using one of the included adapter rings, which range from 49 to 77mm.

Once mounted, the twin flash heads can be positioned independently around the subject, allowing photographers to shape light with precision in extremely tight working distances. This dual-head design is intended to give users more control over contrast, texture, and depth than traditional single-source macro lighting.

The system supports TTL auto flash, enabling automatic exposure calculation for faster setup, as well as High-Speed Sync for maintaining control in bright environments or when using wide apertures. First and second curtain sync modes are also included for more advanced motion rendering control.

Dual Head Control and Flexible Lighting Design

A key feature of the MF-T76S is its independently adjustable twin-head design. Each flash head can tilt from 0 to 150 degrees, giving photographers a wide range of directional lighting options.

Power output can be adjusted from 1/1 down to 1/256, allowing for highly granular control over lighting balance between the two heads. This enables users to fine-tune contrast, reduce harsh shadows, and enhance texture detail in macro subjects where subtle lighting differences are often critical.

The system offers a guide number of 73.4 feet at ISO 100, providing strong output for close-range work. Two integrated modeling lamps with 10 adjustable brightness levels assist with focusing and light preview, particularly in low-light shooting conditions.

Designed for Fast and Reliable Workflow

The MF-T76S is designed for efficiency in field and studio environments. It mounts directly to a camera hot shoe via its controller unit, allowing for quick setup without complex external wiring or separate trigger systems.

Power is delivered by a rechargeable lithium battery that supports approximately 550 full-power flashes per charge. Recycling time is around 1.2 seconds at full power, maintaining a responsive shooting rhythm for continuous macro work. The battery charges via USB-C, making it suitable for both studio charging setups and portable field use.

Wireless communication is handled through Godox’s 2.4GHz X system, allowing integration with other compatible Godox lighting equipment. With 32 available channels, the system is designed to minimize interference in multi-light environments.

The MF-T76S is designed to give photographers precise control over both intensity and light shaping. Independent power control for each flash head enables asymmetrical lighting setups that can emphasize texture, control depth, or create directional contrast in macro compositions.

A range of included accessories expands the system’s flexibility, including adapter rings, diffusers, and color filter options. These allow users to modify softness, diffusion, and color temperature depending on the subject and desired aesthetic.

An optional dental polarizing filter is also available, designed for specialized macro applications where glare reduction and accurate color reproduction are essential.

The inclusion of modeling lamps, wireless system integration, and high-speed sync support further positions the system as a versatile tool for photographers working in technical and creative close-up environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox MF-T76S Macro Twin Flash is available now for $249 through authorized retailers and Godox distribution channels.

Image credits: Godox